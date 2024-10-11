N.S. recycling building catches fire Friday night

ATLANTIC
    Crews responded to a recycling building fire in Annapolis Valley, N.S., on Friday night.

    Ian Fairclough, deputy chief for the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire at Scotia Recycling was reported around 6 p.m. Crews from Waterville, New Minas and Port Williams helped at the scene.

    There were no reports of any injuries and no word on a cause yet.

    A different part of the building caught fire on Sept. 3.

