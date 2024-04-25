N.S. residents arrested at New Brunswick border with multiple weapons

Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested two Nova Scotia residents at the New Brunswick border after they seized multiple prohibited firearms.

According to a CBSA news release, the Nova Scotians were referred for secondary examination at the St. Stephen Point port of entry in New Brunswick after an extended stay in the United States on April 5. During a search of a vehicle, officers allegedly found:

four over-capacity magazines

three 9-millimetre handguns

two 10-capacity magazines

one conducted energy weapon

one pepper spray

2.9 grams of loose cannabis

three THC vape cartridges

Officers arrested Scott Livingston, 63, and Joyce Livingstone, 51, both from Lunenbury County, N.S., for smuggling under the Customs Act.

The release says officers searched the Livingstone residence on April 7 and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a pellet gun, and various ammunition and electronic devices.

Scott and Joyce Livingstone were both charged with:

two counts of possession of prohibited firearms

three counts of smuggling

four counts of carrying a concealed weapon

making false statements

two counts of occupants of a motor vehicle knowing at the time there were firearms

failing to report imported goods in their possession

two counts of unauthorized possession of an unloaded handgun with readily accessible ammo that is capable of being discharged

without lawful authority importing into Canada firearms

The accused were released on conditions and they are scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

