    • N.S. residents arrested at New Brunswick border with multiple weapons

    Canada Border Services Agency officers seized multiple weapons in St. Stephen, N.B., on April 5, 2024. (Source: CBSA) Canada Border Services Agency officers seized multiple weapons in St. Stephen, N.B., on April 5, 2024. (Source: CBSA)
    Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested two Nova Scotia residents at the New Brunswick border after they seized multiple prohibited firearms.

    According to a CBSA news release, the Nova Scotians were referred for secondary examination at the St. Stephen Point port of entry in New Brunswick after an extended stay in the United States on April 5. During a search of a vehicle, officers allegedly found:

    • four over-capacity magazines
    • three 9-millimetre handguns
    • two 10-capacity magazines
    • one conducted energy weapon
    • one pepper spray
    • 2.9 grams of loose cannabis
    • three THC vape cartridges

    Officers arrested Scott Livingston, 63, and Joyce Livingstone, 51, both from Lunenbury County, N.S., for smuggling under the Customs Act.

    The release says officers searched the Livingstone residence on April 7 and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a pellet gun, and various ammunition and electronic devices.

    Scott and Joyce Livingstone were both charged with:

    • two counts of possession of prohibited firearms
    • three counts of smuggling
    • four counts of carrying a concealed weapon
    • making false statements
    • two counts of occupants of a motor vehicle knowing at the time there were firearms
    • failing to report imported goods in their possession
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of an unloaded handgun with readily accessible ammo that is capable of being discharged
    • without lawful authority importing into Canada firearms

    The accused were released on conditions and they are scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

