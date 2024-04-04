N.S. saw 2.2M visitors in 2023, still below pre-pandemic numbers

ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia saw a boost in tourism numbers in 2023 compared to 2022, but they still remain below pre-pandemic figures.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, Nova Scotia welcomed 2.2 million visitors in 2023, topping 1.9 million from 2022. Despite the improvement, the 2023 figure was still six per cent below 2019.

    “Tourism is a critical part of our provincial economy with annual revenues over $3 billion, employing more than 50,000 Nova Scotians,” said Darlene Grant Fiander, president of Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia, in the release. “It is encouraging to see tourism recovering after a challenging couple of years, and we know with an integrated and holistic approach to growth there is tremendous opportunity in the years to come.”

    The release says the province spent more than $4 million on programs to support tourism businesses and communities in 2023.

    Accommodation operators reported three million room nights sold in 2023, which represented growth compared to 2022 and 2019.

