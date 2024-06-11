N.S. spends $6.5M on fund to reduce emissions from boats, commercial fisheries

Nova Scotia is seeking to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions from the seafood sector with a new fund for energy projects.

According to a news release from the province, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Energy Efficiency Innovation Fund will support initiatives to reduce emissions from boats, buildings, aquaculture operations and commercial fisheries.

“Our industries are already leaders in fighting climate change through the investments they’re making to reduce energy use,” said Kent Smith, minister of fisheries and aquaculture, in the release. “With this new funding, they’ll be able to do even more to build a sustainable future and grow while helping Nova Scotia get to net zero.”

The province will spend $6.5 million over three years on the fund.

“The fishing and aquaculture industries play a pivotal role here in Nova Scotia and internationally,” said Stephen MacDonald, president and CEO of EfficiencyOne, which operates Efficiency Nova Scotia, in the release. “The industry generates significant revenue and employment opportunities across the province, supporting the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people. Investments in energy efficiency will lower costs, increase competitiveness and further position the sector as a global leader.”

