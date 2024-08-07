N.S. swordfish harpoon fleet urged to bring tourists aboard to boost troubled sector

HALIFAX -

An environmental group says Nova Scotia's commercial swordfish harpoon fleet could generate millions in added revenue by bringing tourists along for fishing trips and using different gear.

The Ecology Action Centre says swordfish harpooning -- lunging a long spear into the water to catch a fish -- has become increasingly difficult and less economically viable because swordfish are appearing less often at the water's surface.

In a report released today, the centre says changing ocean conditions are preventing fishers who use the traditional fishing method from fulfilling their already small swordfish quotas.

The group's solution is for the harpoon fleet to start using a single deepwater hook and line -- called rod and reel gear -- and to charge tourists to come aboard for a "thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience."

The Ecology Action Centre is calling on Ottawa to allow licence holders in the harpoon fishery to use rod and reel gear, and to permit them to start offering sport fishing trips.

The centre says fishers could generate $61,000 by offering three five-day fishing trips to two passengers per season, a tourist activity that could bring in $2.5 million a year if just 25 per cent of the 184 harpoon licence holders operate charters.

Swordfish are found in Canadian waters from spring to fall, most often near the edge of the Scotian Shelf and Grand Banks of Newfoundland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

