N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation

Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.

According to a news release, last August police received a report of a sexual assault that happened in a Dartmouth school in 2021. Investigators later arrested charged Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 42, on Nov. 9 and charged him with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The survivor was a youth at the time of the alleged incident and Moriarty was in a position of trust as a teacher.

Moriarty is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.