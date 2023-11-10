N.S. teachers losing prep time, watching multiple classes: survey

A new survey from the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says the ongoing shortage of educators is causing both its members and students to lose out on valuable services.

The survey, which polled 1,936 members in the union last month, found 70 per cent of teachers have lost prep and marking time to cover for absent colleagues since 2022, while 81 per cent said they’ve felt pressured to attend school even if they’re sick due to the shortage of educators.

“The results back up what we’re hearing anecdotally from members,” said Ryan Lutes, president of the union. “Every day our schools are short the appropriate amount of staff. It impacts teachers and students.

“Teachers see the direct results on students, and that makes them feel uneasy.”

The survey notes 29 per cent of teachers say they have been asked to supervise multiple classrooms due to the shortage. Many educators expressed concern in the survey that teachers who specialize in supporting vulnerable students are often the first to be pulled away from their duties to do fill-in work.

“I am one of the first people asked to cover for a teacher when substitutes are not available,” said an unnamed literacy support teacher in the survey. “This leaves the students I am supposed to be working with without support. The students I support every day are vulnerable for a variety of reasons and should not be at a disadvantage because of these shortages.”

Lutes said the union has often advocated for raising wages for substitute teachers as they often hear substitutes struggle to stay afloat financially.

“When a teacher is unable to hire a substitute, that school is down a teacher for a day,” Lutes said. “Every day is going to work and trying to figure out how to build a 100-piece puzzle with 90 pieces. The first order of business is how we rearrange things to keep the doors open.”

Lutes noted the union has pushed the province for a new teacher recruitment plan to address the shortage for the last two years, but he said they have not seen much progress on that front.

CTV News Atlantic has reached out to the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development for comment on the survey.