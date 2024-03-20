ATLANTIC
    • N.S. teachers union to vote on strike next month

    The Nova Scotia Teachers Union headquarters is seen in this undated file photo. The Nova Scotia Teachers Union headquarters is seen in this undated file photo.
    The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) will vote a possible strike next month.

    According to a news release from NSTU, the strike vote will be held on April 11. The union represents nearly 10,000 public school teachers and specialists.

    “Obviously, we hope that job action won’t be necessary and that this serves as a wake-up call for the government, who has been unwilling to reach a fair contract for teachers nor making necessary changes to improve learning conditions for students across the province,” said NSTU president Ryan Lutes in the release. “A strong strike mandate sends a message to Premier Houston that it’s time to act on the many crises currently boiling over in our public schools.”

    The release says the union negotiated with the province for nearly 10 months and in January asked for help from a conciliator.

