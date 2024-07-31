N.S. to bring 27 telecommunication towers to unserved areas

Nova Scotia is adding nearly 30 telecommunication towers across the province in what the government calls the “largest ever investment in cellular infrastructure.”

According to a news release from the province, Rogers will upgrade 27 existing sites and connect them to their 5G network. The government also plans to spend $18.6 million to add 27 new telecommunication towers to unserved areas.

“Our government’s investment to build new towers across the province shows our commitment to improving cellular connectivity and communication for Nova Scotians, particularly in unserved rural areas,” said Colton LeBlanc, minister of Service Nova Scotia, in the release. “We are committed to improving our province’s trunk mobile radio network to help ensure our first responders and other users can communicate when they need it.”

The release says there are roughly 20,000 unserved civic addresses and 1,010 kilometres of unserved primary roads in the province. The Cellular for Nova Scotia program – which launched last October with $47.3 million from the government – is expected to connect 12,000 civic address and 562 kilometres of primary roadways.

“The investment in upgrading existing and building new cellular infrastructure shows the Government of Nova Scotia is taking action to keep pace with technology and population growth,” said David Benoit, president and CEO of Build Nova Scotia. “Together, we are enhancing public safety and quality of life, boosting the digital economy, and providing improved cellular services for residents, businesses and visitors."

The province announced four towers last October and they are expected to be in place by spring 2025. The new and upgraded sites will be active between summer 2025 and spring 2027.

