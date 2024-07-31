N.S. to bring 27 telecommunication towers to unserved areas
Nova Scotia is adding nearly 30 telecommunication towers across the province in what the government calls the “largest ever investment in cellular infrastructure.”
According to a news release from the province, Rogers will upgrade 27 existing sites and connect them to their 5G network. The government also plans to spend $18.6 million to add 27 new telecommunication towers to unserved areas.
“Our government’s investment to build new towers across the province shows our commitment to improving cellular connectivity and communication for Nova Scotians, particularly in unserved rural areas,” said Colton LeBlanc, minister of Service Nova Scotia, in the release. “We are committed to improving our province’s trunk mobile radio network to help ensure our first responders and other users can communicate when they need it.”
The release says there are roughly 20,000 unserved civic addresses and 1,010 kilometres of unserved primary roads in the province. The Cellular for Nova Scotia program – which launched last October with $47.3 million from the government – is expected to connect 12,000 civic address and 562 kilometres of primary roadways.
“The investment in upgrading existing and building new cellular infrastructure shows the Government of Nova Scotia is taking action to keep pace with technology and population growth,” said David Benoit, president and CEO of Build Nova Scotia. “Together, we are enhancing public safety and quality of life, boosting the digital economy, and providing improved cellular services for residents, businesses and visitors."
The province announced four towers last October and they are expected to be in place by spring 2025. The new and upgraded sites will be active between summer 2025 and spring 2027.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill July 28 were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Ticketmaster data breach sparks investigation from privacy commissioner
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has announced an investigation into a cyber attack on entertainment company Ticketmaster following a personal information breach targeting millions of customers around the world.
Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
U.S. election poll tracker: How Kamala Harris and Donald Trump compare
Americans are casting their ballots in November to elect the 47th president of the United States. A months-long campaign trail means hundreds of polls will be released between now and then, which CTVNews.ca will be updating right here every day.
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
DNA analysis sheds light on how Neanderthals disappeared
New findings suggest that very early human history was complex, and modern humans likely interacted with Neanderthals
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
Texas' floating Rio Grande barrier can stay for now, court rules as larger legal battle persists
A floating barrier in the Rio Grande meant to discourage migrants from trying to cross from Mexico into Texas can stay for now, a full federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill July 28 were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario halts wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
-
'Do not approach him:' Police say Hamilton man facing 11-year prison sentence is at-large
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Calgary
-
Alberta Day of Caring: Recycle empty bottles and cans to help Jasper wildfire evacuees
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
-
Jasper's fire-affected small businesses face rocky road ahead
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Smith pushing to fast-track permits for rebuild of fire-ravaged Jasper
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will push the federal government and the Town of Jasper to fast-track the rebuild of the picturesque Rocky Mountain townsite.
-
Jasper's fire-affected small businesses face rocky road ahead
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm with a late-day storm risk
We should see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the rest of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton.
Montreal
-
10-year-old boy missing in Montreal
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
-
Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
-
Quebec e-bus and truck company Lion Electric cuts its workforce again, this time by 30 per cent
For the third time this year, Quebec manufacturer of electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, Lion Electric, is slashing its workforce, reducing its workforce by 30 per cent.
Ottawa
-
Crown seeking new trial against eastern Ontario doctor acquitted of killing 4 patients
Crown attorneys are seeking a new trial against Brian Nadler, a doctor acquitted of murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of four patients at an eastern Ontario hospital, court documents show.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
-
Ottawa sees rise in whooping cough cases
Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.
London
-
Woman pushed from moving vehicle in Sarnia
A Sarnia woman is recovering from a dislocated knee and some scratches after being pushed from a moving vehicle. Shortly after 4 p.m. on June 16, Sarnia police were sent to the area of Indian road and Devine Street for a hit and run.
-
Tick with bacteria that causes Anaplasmosis identified by MLHU
Although many are familiar with the risks of Lyme disease when concerned with ticks, a new disease has been identified present in a tick by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) – it identified a tick in the region with Anaplasma phagocytophilum bacteria this month for the first time.
-
Cyclist killed after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
-
Plan your long weekend ahead: Over 2,000 cars turned away from national park
With the long weekend approaching, visitors should not be disappointed if they plan to spend the weekend at a national park, along the water, surrounded by nature.
-
Police ask for public's help locating missing senior from Midland
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Highway 144
Highway 144 is reopened after a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the Dowling area Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid it.
-
Serious crash closes road at busy downtown Sudbury intersection
Police are asking people to avoid the Lloyd Street area after a serious crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Death of neighbourhood deer sparks anger among Waterloo residents
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
-
Guelph mayor calls out public drug use in city
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
-
Free little library destroyed in Kitchener
Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.
Windsor
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
-
Windsor’s top judge takes on higher role
Windsor’s top judge, Justice Renee Pomerance, has been appointed as a Judge of the Court of Appeal for Ontario.
-
Repeat offender arrested for violating bail conditions: Police
Windsor police have arrested a repeat offender for allegedly violating bail conditions.
Winnipeg
-
Bees, wasps to blame for wading pool closure
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
-
Remains believed to be missing man found in wooded area: Manitoba RCMP
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
-
Rally for better bike safety blocks Winnipeg intersection
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
Regina
-
Sask. currently dealing with over 80 wildfires, none threatening communities, SPSA says
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
-
Former Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart dead at 73
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
-
'It was a shock': Fire claims historic hotel and café in Radville, Sask.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
-
Potentially toxic algae discovered in Saskatoon pond
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
-
Former Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart dead at 73
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Vancouver
-
Winner of Vancouver's Celebration of Light fireworks competition announced
The winner of Vancouver's annual Celebration of Light fireworks contest has been chosen.
-
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
-
New poll shows BC Conservatives closing gap with NDP as BC United loses another MLA
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
-
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
-
Convicted B.C. killer loses bid to have guitar in his prison cell
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.