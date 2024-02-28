N.S. to spend $7 million on diabetes care, to start funding glucose monitoring

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotians with diabetes will now have access to government funding for glucose monitoring and greater access to the province's insulin pump program.

Premier Tim Houston says the government is investing $7.2 million in Thursday's budget on diabetes care, including $5.9 million for sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies.

He says glucose supplies will be funded through a new income-based program and existing pharmacare programs, adding that households with annual incomes of less than $60,000 will pay no deductible.

The funding options will be open to people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who need multiple daily injections of insulin or who need insulin pumps to manage their disease.

The province is also expanding the insulin pump program by removing the age cap, which had been set at 26 years and under.

About 4,000 patients will be helped to cover their supplies with the change and another 450 patients will be made eligible through the insulin pump program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

