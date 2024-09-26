N.S. tourism hurt by ferry cancellations as tourist season winds down: Pictou mayor

PICTOU, N.S. -

The mayor of a Nova Scotia town says recent disruptions to the ferry service that links Nova Scotia with eastern Prince Edward Island are posing a real challenge for the town's tourism industry.

Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan says tourists routinely stop in the town as they make their way to the ferry terminal in Caribou, N.S., but that hasn't happened since the ferry was pulled from service earlier this week.

The service was halted Tuesday after the MV Saaremaa began experiencing "technical issues."

Northumberland Ferries says repairs to its main engine have yet to be completed, and the ship won't be ready for testing until Monday or Tuesday.

Service between Caribou and Wood Island, P.E.I., is expected to resume on Wednesday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.