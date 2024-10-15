N.S. town’s historic train station sold privately, building preserved

For 115 years, trains have made their way past the Amherst, N.S., train station.

Now, for the first time in the building’s history, it’s privately-owned and there is hope it’ll be around for another century.

The town transferred ownership to Amherst entrepreneur Jeff Bembridge earlier this year after a five-year, $65,000 lease-to-own was complete.

Amherst Mayor David Kogon said the old building is still important to people in the town of roughly 10,000 people.

“A lot of work has gone into this. There’s a lot more work to go, but from the town’s perspective, seeing this building continue to live on – we expect long into the future – was our main concern,” said Kogon.

There have been many renovations.

Plumbing, electrical, roofing, insulation, interior re-finishing and a kitchen was built for Bambino’s Pizza, which is located inside the building.

Bambino's Pizza is located in the Amherst, N.S., train station. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)Bembridge’s wife Valerie said they tried to keep as much of the historical building as they could.

“I think that’s really important to my husband and myself,” said Bembridge. “We love the older buildings. We love being able to preserve buildings such as the train station.”

According to the town, the renovations were principally Bembridge’s responsibility, but the town did help with the cost of replacing the building’s boiler.

VIA Rail, its last tenant, also made a financial contribution.

The Amherst, N.S., train station is pictured. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

By the end of the 1800s, Amherst had become a major industrial hub and a new station was needed.

In 1909, the grand sandstone train station was built and Kogon said at the time it was one of the largest in Nova Scotia.

Over the years, VIA Rail used the station less and less, and the town eventually took it over in 2019.

“When VIA Rail decided they were going to cease utilization of the building and maintaining it, the town did some negotiating with VIA Rail and took over the building,” said Kogon. “The goal to the town was to see it maintained.”

But it’s still an active train station – at least it sort of is.

The Amherst train station has a small room for passengers, which was part of the deal of the sale to Bembridge.

The Amherst, N.S., train station was built in 1909. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

A GPS system unlocks the doors an hour before the train arrives to allow people to come in or perhaps grab a slice from Bambino’s.

“It’s great. We love seeing the trains go by. It just brings a nice feel to the community,” said Bembridge.

Future plans could include a family restaurant, and an apartment building is in the works.

One thing is for sure: a piece of Amherst’s history has been saved.

“I hate seeing history torn down,” said Bembridge. “I like to see it preserved.”

