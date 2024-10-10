N.S. university soccer team forfeits 6 games for using ineligible players

The Cape Breton University men’s soccer team will have to forfeit multiple games for using ineligible student athletes.

U Sports, which is the national brand for university sports in Canada, ordered the forfeiture of six regular season games after they learned the Capers played two ineligible student athletes.

“A discipline panel was convened after receiving a complaint and determined the institution was in violation of eligibility regulations and applied the automatic sanction of forfeiture of all games in which the student-athletes participated,” a release from U Sports says.

The games – four victories and two draws – are now recorded as 0-3 losses. The games happened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 21.

The Capers’ updated record is now 4-6-0. The team has also lost its third place position in the current U Sports national rankings.

