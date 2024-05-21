N.S. woman charged in connection to deaths of 2 dogs

A Freeport, N.S., woman is facing criminal charges in connection to the death of two dogs earlier this year.

According to a news release from the Nova Scotia SPCA, the organization responded to a report of two distressed dogs at a Freeport residence in March. After an investigation, Alicia Hall, 30, was charged with:

two counts of causing unnecessary suffering of two dogs

two counts of abandoning two dogs in distress

Hall appeared in court on Tuesday.

