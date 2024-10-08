N.S. woman faces life-threatening injuries after ATV crash; child injured

A New Germany, N.S., woman is facing life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash in Meisners Section Monday night.

Police, along with fire and ambulance services, responded to the reported side-by-side crash on a trail around 8:15 p.m., according to a Nova Scotia RCMP news release. Officers learned the vehicle rolled over after it lost control.

The 27-year-old driver went to hospital with serious injuries. A 37-year-old man and a child who were both passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

