ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. woman grabs $1-million lotto ticket on way to grandson's hockey game

    Sandra Lasaga won the $1-million Gold Ball draw prize on Dec. 2, 2023. (Source: Atlantic Lottery) Sandra Lasaga won the $1-million Gold Ball draw prize on Dec. 2, 2023. (Source: Atlantic Lottery)

    An Eastern Passage, N.S., woman who picked up a lotto ticket en route to her grandson’s hockey game is now $1 million richer.

    According to a Tuesday news release, Sandra Lasaga won the $1-million Gold Ball draw prize on the Dec. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw.

    “I was on my way to my grandson’s hockey game when I stopped for gas and noticed the jackpot was getting up there and I thought I should get a ticket,” Lasaga said in the release. “I got the ticket, went to hockey, and never thought anything of it until my sister said that someone in Eastern Passage won.”

    Lasaga said she plans to use the money to help her family.

    “Put some smiles on some people’s faces, make some people happy,” she said.

    Lasaga adds a new vehicle and maybe a house, plus a retirement with no financial worries, are in her future.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canada sides with a majority of nations at the UN in voting for a ceasefire in Gaza, new data reveals the expected rapid rise in Canada's senior population and Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher dies at 61. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News