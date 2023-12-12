N.S. woman grabs $1-million lotto ticket on way to grandson's hockey game
An Eastern Passage, N.S., woman who picked up a lotto ticket en route to her grandson’s hockey game is now $1 million richer.
According to a Tuesday news release, Sandra Lasaga won the $1-million Gold Ball draw prize on the Dec. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw.
“I was on my way to my grandson’s hockey game when I stopped for gas and noticed the jackpot was getting up there and I thought I should get a ticket,” Lasaga said in the release. “I got the ticket, went to hockey, and never thought anything of it until my sister said that someone in Eastern Passage won.”
Lasaga said she plans to use the money to help her family.
“Put some smiles on some people’s faces, make some people happy,” she said.
Lasaga adds a new vehicle and maybe a house, plus a retirement with no financial worries, are in her future.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ambush kills 7 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive
At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, Israeli media reported Wednesday, as the army continued to meet heavy resistance in an offensive against Hamas that has drawn international outrage and rare U.S. criticism over the killing of thousands of civilians.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male
Birdwatchers have captured a phenomenon so rare it hasn't been seen in more than a century: an example of a green honeycreeper with bright green, female plumage on the left half of its body and bright blue, male plumage on the right half.
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Historic move: Delegates at UN climate talks agree to 'transition away' from planet-warming fossil fuels
United Nations climate negotiators directed the world on Wednesday to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels in a move the talks chief called historic, despite critics' worries about loopholes.
AI-generated hoaxes pose a 'persistent threat' to public safety: intel analysis
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
-
Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeling on man's neck during arrest; police deny claim
Video has emerged showing what appears to be a Toronto police officer kneeling on the neck of a protester pinned on the ground during an arrest downtown last Sunday.
-
'Unexplainable': Toronto apartment residents upset following death of 3-year-old boy
Residents of a Toronto apartment complex are reeling over the death of a three-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted and then later brought to their building by his caregiver, who has been charged with second-degree murder.
Calgary
-
Man killed, 2 people in custody after Temple Drive incident: Calgary police
A man was killed in a traffic incident in the northeast community of Temple on Tuesday.
-
Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living
Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.
-
Charges laid in Calgary restaurants break-ins
Calgary police have charged two men in connection to a series of commercial break-ins.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to close this weekend... again
Drivers hoping to get on or off the western tip of the Island of Montreal will have to avoid the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge again this weekend as it will be completely closed.
-
Don't forget to get vaccinated against the flu, COVID-19 and RSV: Quebec pharmacists
Quebec pharmacists are reminding people eligible for vaccination to consider doing so amid a rise in cases of respiratory viruses and overflowing hospital emergency rooms.
-
Edmonton
-
Officials defend 20-month process to get 50 new officers on Edmonton transit, downtown
The provincial government is making good on an election promise to pay for 50 new police officers to patrol "high-crime areas" in Edmonton, while defending the time it's taking to get those boots on the ground.
-
Edmonton police warn of 'violent sexual offender' following release
Police in Edmonton issued a public warning Tuesday afternoon about Laverne Waskahat, who they say is at "risk of committing a sexual offence against a child."
-
Wetaskiwin city council stalls homeless shelter project
Wetaskiwin's city council has delayed construction of a permanent homeless shelter after learning of the potential for a new provincial addictions treatment centre in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
-
London
-
'Disrespectful and patently untrue': City Manager blasts comment by Coun. Stevenson
About five hours into Tuesday’s meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, debate turned to the frequency of staff reports meant to update council about the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
-
Huron OPP investigate fatal collision
Huron OPP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision.
-
Taxpayers being asked to cover $174M cost overrun for BRT project
It’s one of the most loved and loathed projects the City of London has ever undertaken — and now the bus rapid transit (BRT) project is about to become even more controversial.
Winnipeg
-
'Living wage should be the minimum wage': Report reveals Manitobans need more to make ends meet
To keep up with the high costs of living, Manitobans will need to make more money, according to new data from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
-
Manitoba ends pause on new gambling operations, focuses on public alcohol sales
The Manitoba government is looking at expanding the gambling industry for the first time in years, and offering more alcohol through government-run retail stores.
-
Police make arrest in St. James homicide; continue search for second suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a St. James homicide that took place last month, but continue to search for a second suspect.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OC Transpo's winter bus schedule starts Christmas Eve
OC Transpo says its winter bus schedule will begin Dec. 24. It comes with some route changes and schedule adjustments, as well as the launch of the annual winter storm schedule.
-
93-year-old Arnprior, Ont. reverend selling Coca-Cola collection for a cause
Rev. Leo Hughes of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Arnprior, Ont. is selling his massive collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia to raise enough money to buy the local hospital a CT scanner.
-
Food delivery driver 'swarmed', assaulted on Cumberland Street
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.
Saskatoon
-
Martensville Fire Department seeks tips on two major suspicious fires
Firefighters in Martensville battled two major fires overnight and into Tuesday morning using reinforcement from nearby towns to help.
-
Sask. mayors pitch Via Rail plan that offers tantalizing possibilities
A group of Saskatchewan mayors were in the province's largest city to pitch a long-shot plan that could transform the province.
-
Sask. Ministry of Highways says it blamed the wrong company for vehicle damage claim
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways issued an apology on Tuesday after identifying the wrong contractor to a woman seeking compensation for damages to her car from unmarked highway construction.
Vancouver
-
Man being investigated in connection to B.C. suicide facing 14 murder charges in Ontario
A Langley woman is feeling new hope as she waits for justice in the death of her son.
-
'We love her. We miss her': Brother of slain Burnaby teen speaks out
Nearly six and a half years after his 13-year-old sister was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park, a B.C. man is speaking out, remembering the teen girl and bashing the lawyers defending the man convicted of killing her.
-
Crew of marine scientists to row across the Atlantic for ocean conservation
A crew of four marine scientists are about to embark on the journey a lifetime—rowing across the Atlantic—all in the name of ocean conservation.
Regina
-
Serious crash closes Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle
RCMP closed Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle on Tuesday evening after a serious collision.
-
Regina luxury countertop firm's closure costs customers thousands
Several customers of Regina business, Luxury Granite, Quartz & Marble have been left with unfilled orders after the store closed at the end of November.
-
Regina city council begins deliberations on 2024 budget
Regina's city council will begin deliberating its annual budget on Wednesday – with police funding at the top of the docket.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police officer suspended amid misconduct investigation
A Victoria police officer has been suspended amid a misconduct investigation, the city's police department announced Tuesday evening.
-
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man collapses in Nanaimo police cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has been called to Nanaimo to investigate after a man collapsed with a serious injury while in an RCMP holding cell.