N.S. woman writes book on her brother’s experience with autism

A Nova Scotia woman has penned a book detailing her younger brother’s experience living with autism as a way to help people understand his perspective.

Courtney Redden wrote “My Brother Bradley,” focusing on her sibling’s time growing up after his autism diagnosis at age four.

“I wanted to be the voice that he doesn’t really know how to have,” Redden said. “I wanted to write this book to help him and other people who may be in the same boat as him. He didn’t have the best time in school. People didn’t really know how to interact with him. It was kind of heartbreaking.”

Redden said she aimed the book at younger people so they can learn people living with autism are no different from them.

“You go to school with all these different kids that have never met somebody with a disability and they don’t’ know how to react,” she said. “No one knew how to act and interact with Bradley.

“People with autism are just like you and I, they’re just a little bit different and there’s nothing wrong with being different. They have feelings, they have personalities.”

The book "My Brother Bradley" is pictured. (Source: Mike Lamb/CTV News Atlantic)

Redden said her brother is “smart as a whip” and he loves to build computers and talk about his interests.

“I love my brother,” she said. “I wouldn’t change him, I wouldn’t trade him for the world.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.