NB Power defends large rate increase application at EUB hearing
New Brunswick’s electrical utility is in front of the Energy and Utilities Board Monday, making its case for a large rate increase spread over this year and next.
It’s asking for differential rate hikes, so different classes or groups would see varied increases. If approved, residential rates would increase almost 20 per cent. One of those hikes already took place in April, but NB Power is asking it be made permanent.
New Brunswick Power CEO Lori Clark began Monday morning explaining how important these increases are for the utility, describing “significant” aging infrastructure, looming climate change impacts and a growing debt.
That debt is now over $5 billion.
J.D. Irving representatives posed the first questions, asking about the utility’s equity target, which has given NB Power a deadline of March 31, 2029. Clark says the plan to get there is through rate increases and “cost optimization” efforts.
Clark said there are a number of huge projects - Mactaquac Dam, Point Lepreau upgrades, conversion of Belledune Generating Station - on the horizon, which are going to be extremely costly to the utility.
The rate hearing is expected to take several days over the summer.
More to come…
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
Car dealerships in North America revert to pens and paper after cyberattacks on software provider
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
Lifeguard and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor dies after apparent shark attack in Hawaii
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
This is what an 'incredibly difficult' heat wave was like inside one of Canada's densest neighbourhoods
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
Princess Anne sustains injuries and concussion in an 'incident,' Buckingham Palace says
Princess Anne sustained minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on an estate in southwest England, the Buckingham Palace said Monday.
This U.S. company is selling products with human fecal matter to Canadians. What does Health Canada think about it?
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
A year ago, her engagement ring vanished at a hospital. She still cherishes the man who gave it to her
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Why a yacht docked in Halifax is getting extra attention
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
Is Trump shielded from criminal charges as an ex-president? A nation awaits word from U.S. Supreme Court
In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court will confront a perfect storm mostly of its own making: a trio of decisions stemming directly from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
This is what an 'incredibly difficult' heat wave was like inside one of Canada's densest neighbourhoods
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
-
LCBO extending hours across province ahead of possible strike
The LCBO says it will be extending store hours starting this week in response to a potential strike involving its unionized workers.
-
Wrong-way driver charged after collision on Hwy. 400 near Barrie: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after travelling the wrong way on Highway 400 near Barrie and colliding with another vehicle.
Calgary
-
Fire rips through McKenzie Towne apartment's roof, displacing dozens
Dozens of people are displaced after a fire ripped through the roof of an apartment building in McKenzie Towne Sunday night.
-
Child in hospital after falling from second-storey window
A child is recovering in hospital after they fell from a second-storey window at a condo building in Skyview Ranch.
-
Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
Edmonton
-
Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
-
Nugent-Hopkins plays for the Stanley Cup 13 years to the day since being drafted by the Oilers
When the Edmonton Oilers selected Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with the first pick in the 2011 NHL draft, they had missed the playoffs five consecutive seasons. They did not qualify for seven of his eight first seasons, either.
-
Alberta oil and gas sector exceeded flaring limit in 2023, data shows
A tally by The Canadian Press of Alberta Energy Regulator data shows oil and gas companies in the province flared approximately 754 million cubic metres of natural gas last year, exceeding the annual provincial limit of 670 million cubic metres.
Montreal
-
Dogs, bicycles allowed on the REM, but there are restrictions
Passengers can now take their four-legged friends, bikes, and other large objects on the Reseau express Metropolitain (REM) under certain restrictions.
-
What's open and closed on Fete Nationale in Montreal
Monday is Fete Nationale (or Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day) in Quebec. Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.
-
Montreal's 1993 Stanley Cup champions are watching as Edmonton can end Canada's title drought
When members of the 1993 Montreal Canadiens gathered for a reunion to commemorate 30 years since they won the Stanley Cup, they told stories and reminisced about the championship run.
Ottawa
-
Person allegedly posing as Realtor breaks into Ottawa home for fake showing
An Ottawa family is out thousands of dollars after a townhouse they were set to move into turned out to have already been rented.
-
The Chainsmokers perform popup show in Ottawa after Escapade performance cancelled
When heavy rain forced Escapade Music Festival to cancel the final night of the three-day festival at Lansdowne, The Chainsmokers decided to perform in the ByWard Market.
-
Ottawa MP apologizes for mailing map to constituents missing a province and a territory
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
London
-
Overnight fire at vacant building in east London
London fire crews were kept busy overnight after flames broke out at a vacant building on Cabell Street. Multiple crews were on scene at 720 Cabell St. for what was described as a, "Defensive attack with aerial operations."
-
Charges laid after woman found deceased in London apartment
Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other and the accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Nearly $700,000 in damages, one person sent to hospital after house fire
Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
Barrie
-
Confirmed tornado near Angus at CFB Borden: Northern Tornadoes Project
NTP confirms a tornado touched down in CFB Borden on Saturday.
-
Simcoe County experienced the soggiest spring on record
Enviroment Canada agrees we've had the soggiest spring in more than three decades.
-
Crash closes Essa Road in Barrie
Serious crash closes Essa Road in Barrie Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
How a Sudbury man was convicted of triple murder for orchestrating arson
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
-
This U.S. company is selling products with human fecal matter to Canadians. What does Health Canada think about it?
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
-
Dashcam video shows dangerous passing attempt on northern Ont. highway
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
Kitchener
-
5-star forward from Kitchener, Ont., announces commitment to Illinois
Will Riley is jumping into a new chapter of his life.
-
Ontario may now be Canada's tornado capital, researchers say
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
-
Cambridge man arrested for allegedly committing several arsons throughout the city
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man they say committed arson several times in the area.
Windsor
-
Fire and explosions reported in Merlin
Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews are responding to a fire and explosions in Merlin.
-
Hundreds turn out for vigil in Harrow following deaths of four people
Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Harrow on Sunday evening to remember a mother, father and two children who were found dead in a home last week.
-
Down 3-0 is not new for former Windsor Spitfire Adam Henrique
It's winner-take-all tonight in Florida as the Edmonton Oilers try to become the the first Canadian NHL team to win a championship since the early 1990s.
Winnipeg
-
Likely tornado, golf ball-sized hail hits during storm in southern Manitoba
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
-
Section of Trans-Canada Highway to be closed starting Monday
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed to traffic starting Monday.
-
Berry picking season is on schedule, with some farms possibly opening by the long weekend
While it might feel like the berry picking season is behind schedule compared to 2023, one U-pick farm notes everything is going according to plan and farms should be opening soon.
Regina
-
Riders remain perfect on season with win over Hamilton
Riders remain perfect on season with win over Hamilton
-
Riders QB Harris exits home opener with apparent leg injury
Riders QB Harris "questionable" to return after suffering hit late in first half vs Hamilton.
-
Roughrider fans gather for 'Party in the Park' to kick off 2024 home opener
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home opener for the 2024 season saw fans pack Regina’s Confederation Park prior to kickoff.
Saskatoon
-
Tornado watch issued for Saskatoon, funnel clouds reported near Warman
A tornado watch was issued for Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon, with city facilities preparing to close on short notice in the event of an outbreak of severe thunderstorms.
-
Riders remain perfect on season with win over Hamilton
Riders remain perfect on season with win over Hamilton
-
Riders QB Harris exits home opener with apparent leg injury
Riders QB Harris "questionable" to return after suffering hit late in first half vs Hamilton.
Vancouver
-
North Vancouver university to reopen campuses after 'threat of violence'
A North Vancouver university will reopen its campuses Monday after days of closures due to a police investigation into a "threat of violence against a student on campus."
-
'Everybody's journey is different': Meet the B.C. man who started Canada's first vitiligo support group
A B.C. model and actor is helping people with vitiligo come together and share their stories with a support group he co-founded.
-
Motorcyclist dead, pedestrian seriously hurt after pair of crashes in North Vancouver
A motorcyclist has died and a pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition after two separate crashes in North Vancouver late Saturday night.
Vancouver Island
-
'We're enraged': Tori Dunn's father shares her heartbreaking final moments
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in Surrey, B.C.'s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
-
'Everybody's journey is different': Meet the B.C. man who started Canada's first vitiligo support group
A B.C. model and actor is helping people with vitiligo come together and share their stories with a support group he co-founded.
-
Basketball ties aside, B.C.'s Macklin Celebrini focused on hockey as NHL draft's presumptive No. 1 pick
Having a father working for the Golden State Warriors and former NBA star Steve Nash for an uncle, college hockey player of the year and the presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Macklin Celebrin, likes to think he’s got game.
Kelowna
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
-
Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 97 following bus crash that caused 'numerous' injuries
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.