NCAA basketball tournaments coming to Moncton, Charlottetown this fall

Charlottetown, P.E.I., will host a first-ever event in eastern Canada later this year: the Atlantic Slam W basketball tournament.

According to a news release from the City of Charlottetown, four NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball teams will compete in six regular season games from Nov. 22 to 24 in P.E.I.

The inaugural tournament will also feature coach and player development clinics.

Eastlink Centre Charlottetown will host the tournament.

“Having an event of this magnitude is very exciting for Prince Edward Island,” said Cory Deagle, minister of fisheries, tourism, sport and culture, in the release. “NCAA Women’s Basketball popularity has seen tremendous growth over the years and we are very thrilled to have Charlottetown hosting the inaugural Atlantic Slam tournament.”

Moncton will host the second annual men's Atlantic Slam basketball tournament from Nov. 15 to 17 at the Avenir Centre.

“Last year’s inaugural tournament was a great success,” said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold in a news release. “For the NCAA to want to come back for a second year is a testament to the positive partnership we have forged with Atlantic Slam, the Big South Conference, and the league itself. It also shows the engagement and commitment of our local volunteers who help make every event a success."

Tournament passes for the Atlantic Slam W – which start at $150 plus tax and fees – will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday. They can be bought at www.eastlinkcentrepei.com or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown box office on Kensington Road.

The men's Atlantic Slam tournament packages will go on sale May 23.

