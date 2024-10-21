New Brunswick election: Who won in these key ridings?
With 49 ridings up for grabs in the New Brunswick election Monday, there were some hotly contested races across the province. Here are some of the ridings we kept an eye on as the results rolled in:
Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins
John Herron served as a Progressive Conservative MP in Parliament for two terms, but he will now serve in the New Brunswick legislature as a member of the Liberals.
He won the Hampton-Fundy-St Martins riding against Christian TV host Faytene Grasseschi, who was acclaimed to the riding as a Progressive Conservative last December.
Former PC MLA and ex-Environment Minister Garry Crossman, who resigned last spring, endorsed Herron, who claimed the riding for the Liberals for the first time since it was created in 2013.
Laura Myers with the Green Party, Barbara Dempsey with the Libertarian Party, Gordie Stackhouse with the NDP and Peter Graham with the People’s Alliance all failed to break through in the riding Monday.
Sussex-Three Rivers
Tourism Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace held onto the seat she won in the 2020 election. She squared off against a familiar face: Former PC MLA Bruce Northrup, who ran under the Liberal banner.
Northrup, who served with the PCs from 2006 to 2020, previously said he was coming out of retirement because he was disappointed with PC Leader Blaine Higgs. He was unable to win the seat.
Green Party member Teri McMackin was also looking to win a seat for their party, along with Libertarian Party member Wayne Wheeler.
Fredericton South-Silverwood
Liberal Leader Susan Holt was originally elected to the legislature for the Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isodore riding in 2023, but this year she won Fredericton South-Silverwood.
It was an important riding for the Liberals as it added to their seat count and ensured their leader can enter the legislature.
Simon Ouellette with the Green Party hoped to deny Holt the crucial seat, as did Nicolle Carlin with the PCs and Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane with the NDP.
Fredericton-Lincoln
Green Party Leader David Coon added another victory under his belt, winning the Fredericton-Lincoln riding, which has new boundaries following the 2023 redistribution. Coon was first elected to the legislature in 2014.
PC Daniel Chippin and Liberal Joni Leger failed to oust the leader of the Greens and land a seat for their parties.
Quispamsis
For the fifth straight election, PC Leader Blaine Higgs looked to win the Quispamsis riding, but he was denied this year. First elected in 2010, Higgs held onto his seat for more than a decade and brought his party to power in back-to-back electoral victories.
Aaron Kennedy, the current Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Quispamsis, ran with the Liberals and unseated Higgs. The two men last faced off electorally in 2018, when Higgs beat Kennedy by more than 2,000 votes.
Andrew Conradi with the Greens, Alex White with the NDP and independent David Raymond Amos were unsuccessful in their bids to land the seat that has been firmly PC for years.
For more New Brunswick election news, visit our dedicated page.
N.B. Liberals will form majority government; Holt to become province's first female premier
CTV News is projecting the New Brunswick Liberals will form a majority government in the province, returning to power for the first time since 2018. Leader Susan Holt will become the first female premier of the province.
Major Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
Investigation ongoing into death of 19-year-old Walmart employee in Halifax
The investigation into the sudden death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee over the weekend is ongoing in Halifax.
2 plead guilty to B.C. murder of former Air India suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik
Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark wants to be 'part of the conversation' on Liberal party future
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces growing pressure to step aside, former B.C. premier Christy Clark says she is open to 'returning to politics' should the position of Liberal leader become available.
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
Are you a Canadian stuck in Cuba without power? We want to hear from you
Daily life in Cuba has been largely affected since an outage led to a nationwide blackout in the country, followed by Tropical Storm Oscar hitting the country's east coast. If you're a Canadian stuck in Cuba through this ordeal, CTV News wants to hear from you.
Alleged assassination target calls expelled Indian high commissioner 'less of a diplomat and more of a hypocrite'
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun — a dual Canada-United States citizen and the target of an alleged assassination attempt in New York City last year — says the expelled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, is 'less of a diplomat, and more of a hypocrite.'
Teen in custody after 5 found dead in shooting at home in Washington state, police say
Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.
