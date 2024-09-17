ATLANTIC
    • New Brunswick launches accessibility advisory board with 10 members

    New Brunswick's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday July 6, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) New Brunswick's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday July 6, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
    New Brunswick has officially launched its Accessibility Advisory Board with 10 inaugural members.

    According to a news release from the province, the board, which was established through the Accessibility Act, will advise the government and make recommendations about accessibility issues.

    The act requires the majority of board members to have disabilities, work on behalf of those with disabilities, or be members of organizations that work on behalf of those with disabilities.

    “The 10 individuals selected bring to the board a range of skills and lived experiences that I know will make a significant difference when it comes to ensuring the voices of New Brunswickers with disabilities are heard,” said Greg Turner, minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, in the release.

    The members are:

    • Haley Flaro of Fredericton (chair)
    • Ryan Oulton of Sackville
    • Rhonda Rubin of Moncton
    • Randy Dickinson of Fredericton
    • Louise Tardif of Fredericton
    • Kaihla Winter-Smith of Burton
    • Jake Reid of Fredericton
    • David Stonehouse of Quispamsis
    • Daphne Enns of Saint John
    • Dana Pack of Fredericton

    “Accessibility is a right, not a privilege,” Flaro said. “Through a strong governance model, the board has an opportunity to ensure the development and evaluation of effective regulations to build an inclusive (and) accessible New Brunswick for all citizens.” 

