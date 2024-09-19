New Brunswick man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 48-year-old man died in a single-vehicle highway crash in Memramcook, N.B., on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the reported crash on Highway 2 around 12:07 p.m. They believed the vehicle left the road and hit a tree, according to an RCMP news release.

Police believe the man in the vehicle died at the scene due to his injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

