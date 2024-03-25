New Brunswick Museum to get $131M expansion

The New Brunswick Museum in Saint John is getting more than $131 million in federal and provincial money to update and expand its building on Douglas Avenue.

According to a news release from Infrastructure Canada, the project will partially rebuild the historic building — which first opened in 1932 — while also significantly expanding it. The new facility is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 32 per cent.

"The investment announced today for the Revitalize NBM project will create a provincial museum every New Brunswicker can be proud of,” said Tracy Clinch, chair of the New Brunswick Museum Board, in the release. “Our new home will be a community facility that embraces sustainability and innovation and embodies our commitment to preserving and celebrating New Brunswick's rich natural and cultural heritage."

The New Brunswick Museum left its longtime home at Market Square in October 2022, putting many of its artifacts in storage.

More to come…

