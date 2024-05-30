New Brunswick newspaper pauses publication, approaches TV station about taking charge
Residents in Charlotte County, N.B., planning on picking up next week’s edition of the Saint Croix Courier will be out of luck.
The paper has been around since 1865, longer then Canada had been an official country, but this week the newspaper announced they will be pausing publication while they search for a new owner.
The search hasn’t gone far outside of Charlotte County, as the Courier’s owners Advocate Media has approached CHCO-TV about taking over the paper.
“It does seem like a crazy thing to get into the newspaper industry in this day and age with everything being digital,” admits CHCO-TV news director Vicki Hogarth. “But it really isn’t about being, and I hate to say this, but it’s not about being a smart business move so much as it is keeping something that is older than Canada and such a special part of our community alive.”
For the past few years, the majority of the reporting at the paper has been done more than 500 kilometres away in Nova Scotia. Hogarth says conversations with Advocate Media on the idea of taking over the paper service only started a few weeks ago but have moved quickly.
Since the news broke Wednesday, there has been an outpouring of support from the community with residents offering to help any way they can, according to Hogarth. Some have even offered to write columns for the papers.
“If we make this a community effort we can really bring it back to what it used to be in the glory days of the Courier,” says Hogarth. “And I think the community already sees that and feels that and is excited about it.”
She says those living in a small town and communities often may feel overlooked by bigger media outlets, but says a local paper is a way to cover their stories from government to the high school science fair.
Brian Dickson is one of the co-founders of CHCO-TV and has fond memories of the Saint Croix Courier from its heyday. He agrees with Hogarth that having a newspaper gives the community real local news.
He says this is a great opportunity to reimagine the 159-year-old paper.
“I think it would mean everything,” says Dickson on revitalizing the Courier. “It’s the heart and soul of this community and has been for so long. I think a television station like ours which is local for sure can do something to bring it back.”
Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson knows first hand that sometimes a complete reset can lead to not only a new but better paper.
“There is an organization called Santa’s Helpers that provides Christmas to families in need all over Charlotte County and it was run by the Lions Club,” says Henderson. “CHCO actually partner with a group of friends of mine and we completely reinvented the event. Even though the Lions Club said it was over it actually got complete rejuvenated and now raises over three times it use to.”
He says everyone in Charlotte County has some sort of connection to the Courier, noting you can’t go through an attic in the area without finding a copy or two.
“There is news clippings that your parents or your grandparents clipped out (as) you’re growing up and I could tell countless stories where the Saint Croix Courier was in my life,” says Henderson, who interned with the paper back in the day.
He also says newspapers like the Courier are a great help for local governments, as many times the local paper is the only media present at council meetings.
Fellow politician Kathy Bockus spent nearly 18 years with the Courier before jumping into politics. The Saint Croix MLA is eager to see what CHCO will do if they do take it over.
“We all identified with the Courier,” says Bockus. “When you go to cover an event they would look at me and say, ‘Oh, the Courier is here.’ So I’m sad but I am heartened to hear it might continue down the road.”
Hogarth says the paper would be a non-for-profit, similar to their operations at the TV station.
“We want the community to realize this is a paper about them and for them,” Hogarth says. “And for that very reason any funds that are created from this endeavor being successful would go back into the paper.”
Hogarth stresses no deal has officially been struck at this time. She would like to see the paper back in publication as soon as possible, and says in a perfect world they would be rolling out the newspaper in full capacity by the fall.
Before that can happen, Hogarth says an editor-in-chief would have to be hired to run the paper.
“They really value local publication,” Hogarth says of the Charlotte County community. “They keep them informed about what is going on. The Courier isn’t just about hearing the news, it is about celebrating everyone and everything that make Charlotte County and special place to call home.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?
A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
Aurora borealis returning to night skies across Canada this Friday: NOAA
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
'All we need is a plug-in and a sink': B.C. helicopter charity delivers health care to remote Canada
Imagine your dentist arriving to help you via chopper. That is the aim of Helicopters Without Borders, a registered charity in B.C. specializing in bringing health care to remote communities, the sort of places you can only access quickly by air or water.
Shell investigating a 'potential cybersecurity incident'
Oil and gas giant Shell says it is investigating a possible cybersecurity 'incident.'
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Night mode': Toronto Blue Jays reveal City Connect jerseys
The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their new City Connect jerseys.
-
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
-
Here's when Shake Shack will open in Toronto and a look at what's on the menu
Shake Shack will open its first flagship location in Toronto in two weeks, the fast-food restaurant announced on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Unresponsive man pulled from Bow River hospitalized in critical condition
An investigation is underway after an unresponsive man was pulled from the Bow River Thursday afternoon.
-
Kerry Stevenson, 65, identified as pilot who died in southern Alberta glider crash
A pilot who died in a glider crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday has been identified as Kerry Stevenson.
-
Man seriously injured in Chinook mall stabbing: police
A man was sent to hospital after a stabbing at Chinook Centre mall on Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
-
'I didn't think it was real': Oilers fans score free Game 4 tickets from stranger
There's always something to be happy about when the Edmonton Oilers are making good strides in the playoffs, but this is especially true for two lucky fans who were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Game 4 — for free.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Montreal
-
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
-
Q&A: Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante on building permits, increased registration rates, the encampments and more
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said vehicle registration may rise and that she hopes to reduce wait times for housing build permits. She spoke with CTV News anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen about those issues as well as a safe drug-use site near a playground, antisemitic acts in the city and encampments at McGill and UQAM.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Ottawa
-
The City of Ottawa puts a limit on garbage, but where can you find a 140-litre bin?
The City of Ottawa's new curbside garbage policy will allow residents to count a 140-litre garbage bin as a single item, no matter how much garbage is inside, but finding a bin of that size is not easy.
-
Vehicle thefts aren't just a big city problem
The rise in auto thefts in Ontario has been staggering in recent years. Now, thieves are beginning to venture outside major cities to get their hands on the vehicles they want.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN An early look at summer in Ottawa
Environment Canada's senior climatologist says he expects this summer in Ottawa to be the kind many people hope for.
London
-
Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware fire cause determined
Investigators with Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office and the Goderich Fire Department have determined that the fire that levelled Watson's Home Hardware over the weekend was not intentionally set.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
-
'Everyone has done great work to raise this money': Students shave teachers’ hair for charity
London Christian High School students celebrated a fundraising total in the Relay for Life campaign well beyond what they were expecting.
Barrie
-
Nearly 60 charges laid, 2 arrested, after officer struck during attempted getaway
Two Barrie residents face nearly 60 charges after police say an officer was struck by a vehicle after approaching a driver slumped over the steering wheel in Oro-Medonte.
-
Investigation underway in OPP cruiser and vehicle collision
Just as schools are letting out, a busy area in Collingwood has been closed to traffic after a collision involving an OPP cruiser and another vehicle.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
-
Suspect from Sask. charged with 21 sex crimes in northern Ont. from 25 years ago
A 72-year-old from Lintlaw, Sask., has been charged with 21 sex offences dating back to 1999 in northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Retirement home residents mourning the loss of beloved peacock named Peter
Residents and staff of a Simcoe, Ont. retirement and long-term care home are mourning the loss of a feathered fixture in their community.
-
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
-
Cameron Heights closed for day due to threats against school, second in region to close
Another high school in Waterloo Region has been closed due to threats made against it.
Windsor
-
OPP seeking help in Tecumseh assault case
Essex County OPP officers are seeking public assistance to identify three suspects in an assault case in Tecumseh.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
-
Windsor committee endorses 10 more red light cameras at city intersections
Members of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee have endorsed adding 10 red light cameras to intersections with high collision rates after seeing a reduction in collisions where these cameras already exist.
Winnipeg
-
'Not exactly accurate': Winnipeg police defend response to robbery call last weekend
The Winnipeg Police Service is trying to provide clarity regarding the media coverage of a robbery at a McPhillips Street business over the weekend.
-
'We will not stand idly by': Manitoba government to pay overtime hours to help curb retail theft
The Manitoba government is stepping in to help curb Winnipeg's retail theft problem.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Regina
-
'Disappointed': Sask. tire company hoping to stay afloat after losing recycling duties to American firm
All scrap tires in Saskatchewan will soon be recycled by an American firm with the NDP saying a California company, who already recycles tires in the southern part of the province, now getting a contract to handle the north as well.
-
'Preserves history': Sask. film rescue company restores historic film through digitization
Since 1999, Film Rescue International has been operating out of an old bank building in Indian Head, Sask. Their specialty is developing historical film. Some of the oldest being a camera from Australia that contained photographs from the 1880’s.
-
Early spring brings increased tick activity in Saskatchewan
The woods are breathtaking this time of year, drawing hikers eager to enjoy the warm weather. However, a nearly invisible threat lurks within the trees— ticks.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon forced to apply new levy as province dumps cost of school land purchases
An upcoming land levy for all new single-family home builds in Saskatoon sparked plenty of debate over government responsibilities, and raised affordability concerns at City Hall on Wednesday.
-
Sask. woman secures a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics
A Humboldt woman has one goal in mind when she heads to Paris this summer — bring back Canada’s first Olympic gold medal in basketball.
-
'Disappointed': Sask. tire company hoping to stay afloat after losing recycling duties to American firm
All scrap tires in Saskatchewan will soon be recycled by an American firm with the NDP saying a California company, who already recycles tires in the southern part of the province, now getting a contract to handle the north as well.
Vancouver
-
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
-
North Vancouver RCMP warn of 'suspicious incident' near elementary school
Police in North Vancouver have issued a public warning after a "suspicious incident" near an elementary school in the city earlier this week.
-
9 weekend events to check out in Metro Vancouver
The first weekend of June comes with free community festivals in Burnaby and West Vancouver, African and plant-based exhibitions at the Vancouver Convention Centre, and a day of free musical performances around downtown.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
-
B.C. government to pay for COVID-19 drug Paxlovid after feds drop coverage
British Columbia will cover the cost of an antiviral drug aimed at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as the federal government ends its coverage.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.