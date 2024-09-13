New Brunswick, Ottawa offer $25M for potato farmers to cover costs of wet 2023 season

ATLANTIC
    Potatoes are seen in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Potatoes are seen in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    The New Brunswick and federal governments are offering up to $25 million to New Brunswick potato producers who suffered major costs due to “excessive moisture” during last year’s growing season.

    According to a news release from the New Brunswick government, the 2023 Canada-New Brunswick Potato AgriRecovery Initiative will compensate potato producers for costs associated with growing, harvesting, storing or disposing of last year’s crop.

    “The summer of 2023 was one of the wettest summers on recent record and the financial impact on New Brunswick potato growers was significant,” said Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson in the release. “The new AgriRecovery initiative for potato growers will provide much-needed help. This is an important response to what the industry has asked for and a critical step in ensuring the sector is able to remain resilient.”

    The initiative will split costs between the federal government (60 per cent) and New Brunswick (40 per cent).

