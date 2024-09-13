New Brunswick, Ottawa offer $25M for potato farmers to cover costs of wet 2023 season
The New Brunswick and federal governments are offering up to $25 million to New Brunswick potato producers who suffered major costs due to “excessive moisture” during last year’s growing season.
According to a news release from the New Brunswick government, the 2023 Canada-New Brunswick Potato AgriRecovery Initiative will compensate potato producers for costs associated with growing, harvesting, storing or disposing of last year’s crop.
“The summer of 2023 was one of the wettest summers on recent record and the financial impact on New Brunswick potato growers was significant,” said Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson in the release. “The new AgriRecovery initiative for potato growers will provide much-needed help. This is an important response to what the industry has asked for and a critical step in ensuring the sector is able to remain resilient.”
The initiative will split costs between the federal government (60 per cent) and New Brunswick (40 per cent).
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
LIVE UPDATES Air Canada flights could halt next week: Here's the latest
Air Canada's potential work stoppage could ground flights, halt cargo and leave travellers scrambling to reschedule next week. Follow along with live updates here.
Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, regardless of Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
A cat named Drifter is safe after sneaking out and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly 8 weeks
A cat aptly named Drifter is safe at home after sneaking outside and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly eight weeks.
NDP caving to Poilievre on carbon price, has no idea how to fight climate change: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to their stance on the consumer carbon price.
Scientists who discovered mammals can breathe through their anuses receive Ig Nobel prize
The world still holds many unanswered questions. But thanks to the efforts of the research teams awarded the IG Nobel Prize on Thursday, some of these questions – which you might not even have thought existed – now have answers.
Toronto
'I was scared:' Ontario woman fears home will collapse after roofing scam of $158K
An Ontario woman who just wanted to get some gutter guards to keep leaves out of her eavestroughs said she was convinced her home was going to collapse and handed over $158,000 in a roofing scam.
Calgary
Computer science scholarship created in memory of international U of C student
A first-of-its-kind scholarship is being created to honour a University of Calgary computer science student who was killed last September.
Dazzling outdoor light festival returns to Calgary this month
Calgary's Night Light festival returns later this month with vivid outdoor light installations.
Edmonton
Alberta town adopts new resident code of conduct to address staff safety
An Alberta town has laid out rules for how residents must treat municipal staff and the consequences if they step out of line.
Montreal
Quebec again calls for the resignation of federal representative to combat Islamophobia
Quebec is calling for the departure of Canada's special representative responsible for combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby.
Telesat Lightspeed: Canada, Quebec give billions of dollars for satellite production
The Canadian government has announced a loan of $2.14 billion to satellite operator Telesat, to help the company build its broadband satellite constellation.
Man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC returns to court Dec. 6
A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City is expected to appear in court in Montreal.
Ottawa
Lockdown lifted at eastern Ontario high school following 'threatening message', investigation continues
The lockdown that was prompted Friday morning by a "threatening message" directed towards a school in Kemptville has been lifted, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
One person dead after stabbing in the ByWard Market
A man is dead following a late night stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
London
Air Canada passengers from London and elsewhere advised to start making alternate arrangements
Time is running out on a potential work stoppage by Air Canada pilots - that means passengers flying from London International Airport or Toronto Pearson Airport may have to start considering alternate travel plans.
Serious injuries following collision north of Woodstock
At around 4:00 p.m., the driver of an eastbound passenger vehicle lost control, and struck a cement truck. It subsequently flipped onto it’s roof in the ditch, trapping those inside.
Police say over a dozen people in London defrauded of nearly $2-million
A London man is charged police discovered 18 people have been defrauded of their money. Earlier this year, a victim realized a large sum of money they had invested with a financial advisory in 2023, was missing.
Barrie
Indoor pickleball facility to open at Georgian Mall
Pickleball fever is taking over the City of Barrie, with its first state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in the former Sears site at Georgian Mall.
House fire in Barrie displaces residents, cause under investigation
Emergency crews battled heavy smoke and flames after a fire broke out in a garage at a Barrie home Thursday afternoon.
Ont. police officer's spouse charged in historical sexual assault case involving a child
CTV News is learning more about disturbing allegations of sexual assault from 14 years ago in Beeton involving the husband of a Peel Regional police officer.
Northern Ontario
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
Kitchener
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
Senior cyclist who died in hit-and-run in Guelph identified
Tributes to Susan Bard have been popping up online after she died in a hit-and-run crash in Guelph last week.
Windsor
First look: All-electric Dodge Chargers coming off line at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant has given a first look at the new Dodge Chargers coming off the line. It is preparing for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona production launch.
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
If you’re looking for activities this weekend, there is no shortage in Windsor-Essex.
Winnipeg
1 dead, 3 injured in Friday morning crash on Portage Avenue
One person has died and three people were injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Portage Avenue intersection Friday morning.
Manitoba accused of ‘wasting taxpayers' money’ with electric vehicle chargers
An advocacy group says the Manitoba government has spent nearly a third of a million dollars on electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the past two years – but hasn’t tracked if the chargers are actually being used.
Three new options unveiled for new Manitoba health cards
Premier Wab Kinew posted on Instagram Thursday asking for opinions on three draft designs for the new health cards.
Regina
Regina based artist fundraising to help family with son with genetic disease
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise to help a young boy with a genetic disease.
Regina Pats' Whitehead becomes first CHL player to verbally commit to NCAA
Regina Pats' forward Braxton Whitehead has become the first major junior hockey player to verbally commit to playing in the Division 1 NCAA ranks after his Western Hockey League career ends.
Saskatoon
New OSB mill construction in Prince Albert set for 2025
After years of delays and planning, a new oriented strand board (OSB) mill is coming to Prince Albert.
Saskatoon police ask board to green light 31 new positions after infusion of provincial cash
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking its board to green light 31 new full-time positions, after the province committed to permanently fund a host of new officers last week.
Sask. company fined $100,000 after worker fell from platform
A Saskatchewan company has been fined a total of $100,000 after a worker fell from a platform and was seriously injured.
Vancouver
Disruptions expected at YVR amid looming Air Canada strike
Airports across the country are experiencing turbulence as a looming strike by Air Canada workers threatens travel plans.
Canada to deploy military patrol plane, 50 personnel to Japan
Canada will send a military patrol plane and approximately 50 personnel to Japan this month to support international sanctions on North Korea following that country's recent ballistic missile tests, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
Vancouver Island
Rescue operation frees humpback whale off northern B.C.
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess, Paul Cottrell said.
Kelowna
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.