New Brunswick’s minimum wage to increase 55 cents this spring
New Brunswick’s minimum wage is going up by 55 cents on April 1, from $14.75 per hour to $15.30 per hour.
Last year, the province’s minimum wage went up a dollar from $13.75 per hour.
New Brunswick’s minimum wage is indexed to the previous year’s consumer price index, which grew by 3.6 per cent in 2023.
The Common Front for Social Justice in New Brunswick says the increase still leaves a large gap between what individuals need to afford basic necessities, including food and shelter.
“We know that a living wage in New Brunswick is above $20 an hour right now in many cities and communities,” says Janelle LeBlanc, executive director of the Common Front for Social Justice.
The Canadian Federation for Independent Business says the wage increase is just one more addition to a list of growing industry expenses.
“There needs to be some kind of relief, from a tax perspective, that could be helpful,” says Louis-Philippe Gauthier, vice-president of the Canadian Federation for Independent Business.
In a statement, the provinces Post Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister, Arlene Dunn, says the government’s attention to minimum wage increases over the past five years has made the province competitive within Atlantic Canada.
“Predictable minimum wage increases, which we established in 2019, protect earners from increases in inflation and help businesses to be better prepared for increases when they occur,” says Dunn, in the statement.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s hourly minimum wage will increase by 60 cents on April 1, to $15.60 per hour.
Nova Scotia’s minimum wage will go up 20 cents to $15.20 on April 1.
Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage will get a 40 cent bump from its current hourly rate of $15 on April 1, followed by an increase to $16 per hour on Oct. 1.
With files from CTV's Nick Moore.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Sudbury police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human
The first human patient has received an implant from brain-chip startup Neuralink on Sunday and is recovering well, the company's billionaire founder Elon Musk said.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Provinces knew the deal when they signed on to $10-a-day child care: Liberal minister
Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their 'eyes wide open,' and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work.
U.S. to receive gold medals in wake of figure skater Valieva's Olympic DQ
International Olympic officials have told counterparts in the United States that their figure skating team will receive gold medals now that Russian skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified for doping at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
Watch as the world's largest cruise ship, the 'Icon of the Seas,' sets sail
The biggest cruise ship in the world set sail for the high seas on its maiden voyage over the weekend as onlookers watched with a fireworks show in the background. The departure was captured on stunning drone footage.
Leap year means some employees make more money, while others get paid less
It's once again a leap year in 2024. For some Canadians, Feb. 29 means an extra day of pay, while others may find themselves having to work for free on the leap day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police searching for two suspects, SUV allegedly involved in East York ATM explosion
Toronto police have released images of two men as well as an SUV they believe were involved in the attempted theft of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in East York over the weekend.
-
Leon's plans to build residential units on 40-acre plot of land in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after being pinned by car against building: Toronto police
A man in his 50s has critical injuries after being pinned between a vehicle and a building, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
Parents receive notice their daycares will begin rolling closures Tuesday
Many Alberta parents received the unwelcome news Monday night that their daycares are planning to be part of a series of rolling closures starting Tuesday.
-
Cypress County councillor murdered by his ailing wife, court determines
Deborah Belyea was found guilty of Alfred Belyea's second-degree murder Monday in a Medicine Hat, Alta., courtroom.
-
Here's how Calgary's proposed residential rezoning plan would affect your property
The City of Calgary is looking for public input on its proposed rezoning plan that would see communities re-designated to allow for higher-density housing.
Montreal
-
Ceremony honours memory of men killed at Quebec City mosque, warns of rising hate
Seven years after the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque, Boufeldja Benabdallah's voice broke as he spoke about the killing of six men who had come there just to pray.
-
3 dead after multi-vehicle crash on highway in Becancour, Que.
Three drivers have died after a fiery five-vehicle collision on a highway about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal, provincial police say.
-
CDPQ Infra withdraws from plans to extend REM to Longueuil
CDPQ Infra confirmed Monday it is not going ahead with plans to extend the REM line to Longueuil.
Edmonton
-
Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water use
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton-area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
-
'I have nothing': Resident of Whyte Avenue apartment starting over after fire that put his mother in ICU
A man whose mother is in ICU after an apartment fire on Friday says she could be on oxygen for the rest of her life.
-
Potential lessons for Edmonton in Houston's success in reducing homeless population by 61%
Nearly 15 years since the city announced a 10-year plan to end homelessness, Homeward Trust recorded nearly 3,000 homeless people in Edmonton earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
London
-
'Pure foolishness': Stranded kayakers hang on for 30 minutes in frigid, fast-moving water
The Bayham Fire Department (BFD) isn’t going to bother retrieving a stranded kayak along the banks of Big Otter Creek near Vienna, Ont. The vessel is wedged among debris along the bank of the creek as the result of being capsized Saturday afternoon.
-
Wait continues for more suspects involved in Canadian junior hockey alleged sexual assault case
The wait game continues at London Police Service (LPS) headquarters for other members of the 2018 World Junior hockey team who have been charged in an alleged sexual assault involving a woman.
-
St. Thomas police lay arson charges following apartment complex explosion
A 41 year old is facing multiple charges on Monday, including arson, after an explosion at an affordable housing complex left dozens of residents displaced.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in historic Manitoba homicide
A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
-
-
5-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle while tobogganing: Winkler police
A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle while tobogganing in Winkler, Man.
Ottawa
-
Fraudsters use deepfake technology to turn CTV Ottawa story into scam video
On Jan. 16, CTV News Ottawa aired a story about a retired Ottawa couple that was scammed into using their line of credit to purchase cryptocurrency through a 'financial advisor'. Two weeks later, a fraudulent rendition of that story made with deepfake AI surfaced on Facebook.
-
Ottawa senior says he was denied a car rental because he was 'too old'
An Ottawa senior is warning his peers after he was declined a rental car for being too old and was denied a refund.
-
One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
-
Saskatoon parents say new shelter will be too close to school
Some parents are hoping to reverse a joint decision by the city and the province to open a 30-bed shelter in the Sutherland neighbourhood due to its proximity to an elementary school.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
Vancouver
-
'A fantastic run': Decades-old mural painted over in downtown Vancouver
A well-known six-storey mural, prominently displayed on the side of a downtown Vancouver building for more than three decades, has been painted over.
-
Debate intensifies over plan to share B.C. Crown land decisions with Indigenous representatives
The NDP government is planning some major changes to the way decisions are made when it comes to public land use in B.C.
-
Abbotsford still waiting for funding to protect against a flooding disaster
Anxious. That’s how some residents of Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford were feeling after fields began flooding Sunday and water started seeping into basements.
Regina
-
Fire at Regina recycling facility under control, no injuries reported
No one was injured in a fire in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood on Monday, according to an update from Regina Fire.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heli-skiing company names pilot killed in crash
The pilot of the helicopter that went down in the remote backcountry outside Terrace, B.C., last Monday has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the crash.
-
Vancouver police ID victim, suspect in city's first homicide of 2024
A 39-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Vancouver's first homicide of 2024, according to police.
-
These 9 B.C. communities broke warm-weather records Sunday
Nine communities in B.C. saw their warmest Jan. 28 on record Sunday – with the mercury rising to nearly 15 C in one instance.