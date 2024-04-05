ATLANTIC
More

    • New Brunswick school district takes province to court over gender identity policy

    A judge's gavel is seen in this file photo. A judge's gavel is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A New Brunswick school district has gone to court to avoid being forced to apply the province's gender identity policy for students.

    Anglophone East School District says in a preliminary motion filed this week that the policy violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Constitution, as well as the province's Human Rights Act and Education Act.

    Policy 713 requires parents' consent before teachers can use the preferred name or pronouns for transgender or nonbinary students under 16 years old.

    Anglophone East says Education Minister Bill Hogan has threatened to dissolve school districts if they don't adhere to the policy.

    The district says that to minimize harm to LGBTQ students, it has chosen to allow children under 16 to be referred to by their preferred names and pronouns without parental approval.

    Policy 713 has received widespread criticism from advocates for LGBTQ students, while Premier Blaine Higgs has said parents must be informed if their children are questioning their gender identity.

    The allegations have not been tested in court and Hogan did not immediately return a request for comment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News