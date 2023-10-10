New Brunswicker provides inside scoop to falling in love with her province

Documenting everything from New Brunswick’s best beaches, to unique sea glass finds, to unforgettable food, Crystal Richard writes love letters to her province.

“I wanted a place that was my own, my own little harbor on the Internet where I could share all of the things I love about living in New Brunswick,” she said.

The New Brunswicker is fondly known at The East Coast Mermaid after launching a blog with a focus on all things coastal in the province.

“I wanted people to see that if they just got off the highway there is so much to discover in New Brunswick,” she said.

“Whale watching is one of the things that I think makes our province incredibly unique – that we have these beautiful creates right here in our backyard that we can go out and enjoy in the summer. I think our food is next level […] I think there’s just so many things and our culture, we have such a cool culture here,” she added.

Although she grew up in New Brunswick, she says that she is still discovering everything it has to offer and she wants to share her finds with the world.

She writes about everything from old favourites, like Grand Manan Island, which she’s visited since high school, and new locations that are now like a second home to her.

“Campobello Island, I actually didn’t get there for the first time until I think it was 2016, the first year I started East Coast Mermaid, and that place is just absolutely magical, but so many people think it’s in the U.S. They don’t even realize it’s in New Brunswick,” she said.

It also gives her a chance to connect with small businesses and other New Brunswickers who help make the province special.

Since launching in 2016, she says her blog sees between 75,000 to 100,000 visits every year.

She’s even helped people from as far as Texas and Alabama plan their trips here.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world right now,” she said.

“I’ve travelled the world a lot, I’ve been to a lot of beautiful places, but nothing makes me happier than being right here in New Brunswick and every year I get to discover new parts of the province, new small businesses.”

Heading into its eighth year next summer, Richard says there’s a lot of exciting new things coming to East Coast Mermaid.

While she was careful not to give too much away, she says she’s hoping to offer experiences and bring women together to fall in love with New Brunswick the same way that she has.

“We’re commonly known as the drive through province and I think most of my life I had this idea that I had to get away to create my dream job and to do what I love,” she said.

“I thought I had to move to a big city. It wasn’t until I came back to New Brunswick that I realized everything I loved was right here in our province.”

Richard releases weekly newsletters and frequent blog posts about New Brunswick and what it has to offer during the summer months.

She also documents her personal adventures, trips, and discoveries through social media.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.