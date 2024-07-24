New day hospital offers mental health, addictions services in Kentville, N.S.

A new day hospital is offering mental health and addictions services in Kentville, N.S.

According to a news release from the province, the hospital features a psychiatrist, social workers and mental health nurses who offer therapeutic group programs and individual psychiatric treatments. Patients can attend the hospital in the day and go home in the evening.

“The new mental health day hospital in Kentville offers an important alternative for those needing more intensive care without hospital admission,” said Dr. Ahmed Saleh, co-lead and head of psychiatry with the western zone mental health and addictions program, in the release. “Our multidisciplinary team works closely with each person to support their mental health and well-being.”

The province is spending $1.4 million on the day hospital for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Day hospitals have opened in Halifax and Sydney in the last two years.

