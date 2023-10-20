New P.E.I. correctional unit for women to soon accept inmates
A long-awaited women’s unit at Prince Edward Island’s Provincial Correctional Centre in Milton Station will start accepting inmates next month.
According to a press release, the unit, which was originally announced in 2019, is a 22,722-square foot addition to the centre that will serve as P.E.I.’s first dedicated correctional facility strictly for women.
Features include:
- four maximum-security cells, six medium-security cells, three lock-up cells, two medical cells, and an overall capacity of 24 women in minimum-security
- an admission and discharge unit
- a healthcare and rehabilitation space
- program spaces for interventions, education, life skills, and job training
- cooking spaces, outdoor spaces, and a multicultural prayer room
“The Government of Prince Edward Island is investing in facilities and services that have an immediate impact on the lives of Island residents,” said Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in the release. “Establishing a dedicated women’s unit at the Provincial Correctional Centre is an important step in modernizing our justice and public safety infrastructure. Frontline staff will be in a better position to offer meaningful programs while protecting the safety, privacy and dignity everyone deserves.”
The federal government contributed $8 million to the facility, while the provincial government spent $10 million.
Offenders are expected to be moved into the new unit in November.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
