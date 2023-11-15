ATLANTIC
    • New partnership promises more cataract surgeries in N.B.

    An agreement between the Fredericton Cataract Surgical Centre and Horizon Health will reportedly increase patient access to cataract surgeries in the Fredericton region.

    According to a news release from Horizon, the centre, which has the capacity to complete more than 3,200 surgeries annually, will help the hospital meet the national benchmark wait time of 112 days for cataract surgeries.

    “When we find innovative solutions that are benefitting patients, we’re working to build and expand on them with our partners in the health system,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch in the release. “We’ve seen significant progress in Bathurst for more than a year and promising improvements in Miramichi when it comes to reducing the wait times, and we know the team here in Fredericton is confident they can provide quality public health care through this model.”

    The release noted a similar partnership with the Miramichi Cataract Surgery Center earlier this year resulted in more than 1,200 completed cataract surgeries since March.

    “Between our modern, state-of-the-art clinic and our highly trained staff, I’m confident we will be able to help meet the goals set out by the province and provide exceptional care to our patients,” said Dr. Ken Roberts, ophthalmologist and clinic owner.

    Medicare will cover surgeries performed at the centre.

