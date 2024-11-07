New shelter to open in St. Stephen, N.B., months after warming shelter closed

A new shelter for unhoused people in St. Stephen, N.B., will fill the void left by the warming centre that closed last spring.

The Government of New Brunswick announced a community hub on 9 Main St. in the town. It is expected to open early this winter, although an exact date was not provided.

“I want to thank the service provider, Neighbourhood Works, as well as the Municipal District of St. Stephen, for continuing to work together to find solutions for those in the community who need it most,” said Social Development Minister Cindy Miles in a news release.

Neighbourhood Works, a non-profit organization, operated the previous warming centre, which opened on Union Street last December. It expanded into a 24/7 drop-in centre in February following the province’s decision to pause the development of a shelter on Happy Valley Road due to criticism from some residents.

The warming centre officially closed on April 30 with no immediate announced plan to replace it.

The new shelter on Main Street will offer meals, sleeping accommodations, harm reduction supplies, showers, outreach support and laundry facilities. In the spring it will act as a long-term shelter, providing prevention and diversion services.

Last December, St. Stephen declared a local state of emergency over homelessness after an unhoused man died. The provincial government ended the order after 48 hours.

Anyone experiencing homelessness can get information on services by calling 211.

-With files from Avery MacRae and Nick Moore

