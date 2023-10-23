Nine-year sentence for N.B. man caught with guns, methamphetamine
A McAdam, N.B. man who police arrested after finding several drugs and weapons in his residence has received a nearly decade-long prison sentence.
Police say Clayton Townes, 36, was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison, minus time served, after he was convicted on 33 charges at the Fredericton provincial court.
According to the police, officers attended a Harvey Road residence in McAdam around 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022 at the request of the Department of Social Development. Police found an unsecured weapon and various drugs and arrested a man and a woman at the scene.
Police say they searched the residence and found “significant quantities” of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroine, methamphetamine pills, and fentanyl, along with three handguns (one of which was prohibited), four other firearms, different kinds of weapons, money, and several stolen vehicles.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Trudeau, Poilievre among dozens of MPs targeted by China-linked 'Spamouflage' campaign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dozens of MPs have been targeted by a 'Spamouflage' campaign connected to China, which saw a bot network leave thousands of comments on their social media accounts, making nefarious claims. According to a new statement from Global Affairs Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also targeted.
BREAKING Crown drops bail violation charge against convoy organizer Tamara Lich
The Crown has stayed a criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer. Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court this morning that dropping the charge is meant to free up time to deal with the main criminal trial against Lich, which has taken longer than expected.
BREAKING Ford government reverses changes to urban boundaries of multiple Ontario municipalities
The Ontario government is reversing its plan to change urban boundaries after finding the decisions were not made 'in a manner that maintains and reinforces public trust.'
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes strike targets as U.S. seeks more time to free hostages
Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
BREAKING Ontario MPP Sarah Jama censured and removed from NDP caucus over Israel-Gaza comments
Hamilton-Centre MPP Sarah Jama has been has been censured over her comments about the Israel-Gaza war on the same day that she was removed from the Ontario NDP caucus.
More Canadians struggling with monthly mortgage payment: Angus Reid survey
A new study says the number of Canadians struggling with their monthly mortgage payment is on the rise, along with worries of potentially higher payments when it comes time to renew with their bank.
'I have no fixed address': A look at encampments for homeless across Canada
Federal housing advocate Marie-Josee Houle has called the spread of homeless encampments in cities across Canada a human rights crisis. Here's what's happening at encampments across the country.
Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, large portion of Alberta
Calgarians woke up Monday to freezing drizzle as temperatures started to fall ahead of a predicted snowfall that Environment and Climate Change Canada says could see accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres.
Large waves pound the northern Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy spins into open waters
Hurricane Tammy unleashed heavy waves in the northern Caribbean on Monday as it spun over open waters after making landfall in Barbuda.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario MPP Sarah Jama censured and removed from NDP caucus over Israel-Gaza comments
Hamilton-Centre MPP Sarah Jama has been has been censured over her comments about the Israel-Gaza war on the same day that she was removed from the Ontario NDP caucus.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ford government reverses changes to urban boundaries of multiple Ontario municipalities
The Ontario government is reversing its plan to change urban boundaries after finding the decisions were not made 'in a manner that maintains and reinforces public trust.'
-
'Reprehensible antisemitism': Protest outside Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto condemned by public officials
Public officials have condemned a protest outside of a Jewish-owned business in Toronto over the weekend, calling it an “appalling” and “reprehensible” act of antisemitism.
Calgary
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, large portion of Alberta
Calgarians woke up Monday to freezing drizzle as temperatures started to fall ahead of a predicted snowfall that Environment and Climate Change Canada says could see accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crown drops bail violation charge against convoy organizer Tamara Lich
The Crown has stayed a criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer. Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court this morning that dropping the charge is meant to free up time to deal with the main criminal trial against Lich, which has taken longer than expected.
-
Canada using 'dormant' treaty to sidestep Indigenous rights in U.S.: court documents
Human rights and environmental groups say Canada is trying to exploit a “dormant” cross-border treaty to prevent the shutdown of the Line 5 pipeline.
Montreal
-
PQ to unveil Year One budget of an independent Quebec
The Parti Québécois is expected to unveil its first budget for a theoretical, independent Quebec.
-
Guy Laliberte is selling his Montreal home for $13.8M
Cirque du Soleil cofounder Guy Laliberte is selling his Montreal home for $13,880,000.
-
Saint Lawrence Seaway workers strike on Montreal's South Shore
Striking workers with the Saint Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation are demonstrating in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore, some 30 hours after initiating a work stoppage.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-based Pride Tape makes NHL appearance Saturday despite ban
A Canadian NHL player is the first to sport rainbow-coloured Pride Tape on the ice since it was banned by the league.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snow moves out, cold air stays
Light snow in the Edmonton area overnight and continuing this morning.
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Northern Ontario
-
Outrage after garbage left in Sudbury arena stands overnight
Many Sudbury hockey parents are upset after they showed up to the Sudbury Community Arena on Saturday to piles of garbage left in the stands from the Wolves game the night before.
-
North Bay woman charged after stabbing gas station attendant for cigarettes
A 47-year-old North Bay woman is charged with stabbing a gas station employee during an alleged robbery for cigarettes on the weekend, police say.
-
'I have no fixed address': A look at encampments for homeless across Canada
Federal housing advocate Marie-Josee Houle has called the spread of homeless encampments in cities across Canada a human rights crisis. Here's what's happening at encampments across the country.
London
-
Green bins being delivered in London
Back in August, the Civic Works Committee supported launching bi-weekly garbage collection and weekly blue box and green bin collection on January 15.
-
Homeowners uninjured following home invasion
Once inside, the suspect came across two adults and threatened them with a hammer while demanding their valuables.
-
London swimmer Maggie Mac Neil adds Pan Am gold to her butterfly medal collection
Maggie Mac Neil added a Pan American Games gold medal to her Olympic gold in the women's 100-metre butterfly Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous man asks for bail pending minister's decision on review of 1974 conviction
An Indigenous man found guilty of murder in 1974 will ask a judge in a Winnipeg courtroom today to grant him bail pending a decision from the federal justice minister to quash his conviction.
-
Off-duty officer assaulted downtown: Winnipeg police
Two men are behind bars after an off-duty Winnipeg police officer was attacked Saturday morning.
-
'We don't want to see anybody hurt': Weekend rallies in Winnipeg support both sides of Israeli/Hamas conflict
Palestinian and Israeli groups clashed outside of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday, projecting their stances on the Israel-Hamas war.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ford government reverses changes to urban boundaries of multiple Ontario municipalities
The Ontario government is reversing its plan to change urban boundaries after finding the decisions were not made 'in a manner that maintains and reinforces public trust.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crown drops bail violation charge against convoy organizer Tamara Lich
The Crown has stayed a criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer. Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court this morning that dropping the charge is meant to free up time to deal with the main criminal trial against Lich, which has taken longer than expected.
-
After Queensway closure ends, Nicholas Street lane reductions begin
The city of Ottawa is warning drivers of another downtown area construction project that could affect overnight traffic.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. psych nurse appeals to have $50K in misconduct charges overturned
A former Saskatchewan psychiatric nurse fined $50,000 for professional misconduct may get a lesser penalty after an appeal court judge quashed several findings of the disciplinary committee.
-
'Mild fall weather coming to an abrupt end': Snowfall warnings issued for parts of Sask.
Mild fall weather is expected to come to an abrupt end this week with a cold front bringing in Arctic air and accumulating snowfall, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.
-
Sask. town elects new mayor in byelection following ethics probe
A new mayor has been elected in the Town of Nipawin in a byelection called after the last mayor resigned amid an ethics investigation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. providing details on plan to fast-track accreditation for international workers
The B.C. government is set explain new legislation that would inject more international workers into the market to combat the province's labour shortage.
-
From Barbie to Beetlejuice, B.C. woman injects 'weirdness' into neighbourhood with costumes
Some people love golfing, others like to hike, but Anne Bruinn's hobby is about “adding a little bit of spice” to other people's day by wearing a costume at the end of her driveway and entertaining passersby.
-
'I have no fixed address': A look at encampments for homeless across Canada
Federal housing advocate Marie-Josee Houle has called the spread of homeless encampments in cities across Canada a human rights crisis. Here's what's happening at encampments across the country.
Regina
-
'Mild fall weather coming to an abrupt end': Snowfall warnings issued for parts of Sask.
Mild fall weather is expected to come to an abrupt end this week with a cold front bringing in Arctic air and accumulating snowfall, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with vehicle, Regina police say
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle Sunday night on Saskatchewan Drive.
-
'To see everybody go their separate ways is tough': Riders clean out their lockers after missing playoffs
Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders cleaned out their lockers on Sunday as their 2023 season came to a close following Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts which officially knocked them out of playoff contention.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. providing details on plan to fast-track accreditation for international workers
The B.C. government is set explain new legislation that would inject more international workers into the market to combat the province's labour shortage.
-
Greater Victoria Halloween map 2023
Spooky season is upon us and many ghosts and ghouls have decorated their homes around Greater Victoria to celebrate. Use this map to find the best Halloween houses to visit in 2023.
-
Campbell River home invasion victim shares terrifying experience
When Janet Mitchell looked out her window, she saw three people attempting to break down her front door around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.