    • No charges for Halifax officer in alleged altercation

    SIRT

    The Serious Incident Response Team says it has no reason to believe a Halifax police officer committed a criminal offence during an alleged interaction last spring.

    According to SiRT, Halifax police contacted them after receiving a complaint from a man who alleged he suffered serious injuries due to interactions with an officer on March 20.

    SiRT says it interviewed the man, 11 civilian witnesses, and six police officers.

