No charges for N.S. RCMP after house fire during arrest: SiRT

A Nova Scotia RCMP officer won’t face a criminal charge in connection to a house fire during an arrest last year after a Serious Incident Response Team investigation.

According to a news release from SiRT, the RCMP reached out on Feb. 22, 2023 regarding a house fire in Eskasoni. During the arrest of two people, police say a distraction device was used that caused a fire to start and spread throughout the house.

There were no reported injuries.

In the release, the interim director of SiRT says they found “no reasonable grounds” to believe an RCMP member committed a criminal offence in connection to the fire.

SiRT is an independent group that investigates serious injury, death, sexual assault, intimate partner violence, and other matters of public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any Nova Scotia or New Brunswick police officer.