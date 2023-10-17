More

    • No charges laid in alleged N.S. RCMP sexual assault case: SiRT

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

    Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team says no charges will be laid in the case of an alleged sexual assault by an RCMP officer earlier this year.

    According to a press release from SiRT, Truro Police Service contacted them in April regarding the alleged sexual assault and an alleged indecent act committed on Feb. 28 when the officer was off-duty.

    SiRT says it conducted an investigation and interviewed the affected party and other witnesses and has determined that no charges are warranted.

    SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

