North Lake, P.E.I. named one of top Canadian spots for fishing
Bruce Keus has spent decades cruising the waters off North Lake, P.E.I., helping eager fishers track down and catch the popular Bluefin Tuna. For Keus, it’s a generational job his father started in the late 1970s with the creation of North Lake Charters, and it’s one that continues to today, offering visitors a chance to explore the depths of a well-known Maritime destination.
“We used to have people from all over the seven seas come to fish here because it had the biggest tuna,” Keus said. “We had charters that would come at a month at a time. That tradition carried over with me. We have all kinds of relatives in this industry.”
The Prince Edward Island Seafood website describes North Lake as the “Tuna Capital of the World,” a title that seems appropriate given its reputation among the fishers Keus meets. North Lake recently received another accolade, earning a spot in Fishing Booker’s top 10 Best Fishing Destinations in Canada for 2024.
“There’s lots of tuna here and all these tunas are creatures of habit,” said Keus. “(North Lake) has the warmest waters east of the Carolinas. Overall, it’s a beautiful area.”
Fishing Booker, a fishing charter website, described North Lake as a spot that will take someone’s “angling experience to a whole new level,” noting the size and weight of the Bluefin Tunas.
“These leviathans reach three digits effortless here, and 1,000lb beasts aren’t a rarity either,” the list reads. “If battles of epic proportions are what you’re looking for, look no further than North Lake.
“While screaming reels and tight lines are common out on the ocean, the town itself radiates tranquility and hospitality.”
Keus said their busiest time of year is usually September, although he noted last August they saw a lot of tuna.
A Nova Scotia spot also made the cut for Fishing Booker’s list. The website highlighted Bras d’Or Lake in Cape Breton as a place that will show people “what fishing in Canada is all about.” The site also praised Bras d’Or for its wide variety of fish and the rich heritage and culture of the surrounding community.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
