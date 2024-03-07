Nova Scotia bill to consolidate Antigonish with nearby county unchanged by committee

HALIFAX -

Provincial legislation that would allow a town in northeastern Nova Scotia to consolidate with the surrounding county has gone through committee without change.

The law amendments committee has returned the bill that would join the Town of Antigonish with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish to the legislature for further debate and final reading.

The proposed merger has been controversial and resulted in a court challenge by a group of residents.

But in December, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruled that both councils had the legal right to ask the province for permission to consolidate, and that decision is being appealed.

In January, both councils voted to proceed with their intention to dissolve the town under a consolidation that would adopt the county's name.

Many of the residents who are opposed to the consolidation told the legislature committee that they wanted a chance to exercise their democratic right through a plebiscite.

