Nova Scotia fall sitting wraps after 10-day session in the legislature

    HALIFAX -

    The fall sitting of the Nova Scotia legislature has wrapped up after a short 10-day session.

    The rapid conclusion comes after the governing Progressive Conservatives called the House of Assembly back earlier than usual Sept. 5.

    Premier Tim Houston downplayed the significance of the short sitting, telling reporters that he's more concerned about the impact of the government's legislation than the length of time members are sitting in the legislature.

    This year's spring sitting was only 20 days long and in general most sessions run for at least a month or more.

    The government passed six pieces of legislation, including one that extends its five per cent cap on rent for longer-term leases until the end of 2027, and another giving workers up to 27 weeks of unpaid time off if they develop a serious illness or are severely hurt on the job.

    A bill introduced by the NDP declaring domestic violence an epidemic in the province was also passed.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.

