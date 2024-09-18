Nova Scotia family raising money to buy robotic legs for son

ATLANTIC
    A Nova Scotia family is raising money to buy a set of robotic legs so a young boy can walk.

    Andrea Pothier said her son Bruin was born six weeks premature and sustained a brain injury at birth.

    “He has cerebral palsy and bilateral dystonia,” she said. “He’s not able to walk on his own, talk on his own, sit unassisted.”

    Pothier said the Trexo robotic legs would make a huge impact on Bruin’s life by letting him take more independent steps.

    “The Trexo robotic legs work with a gate trainer and they assist the child to take the steps,” Pothier said. “It’s so cool. He’d be able to integrate with his peers.”

    Bruin Pothier's family is fundraising for his robotic legs. (Source: Andrea Pothier)

    Pothier said the robotic legs come with a $41,000 price tag and so far they have raised $7,500 through GoFundMe.

    “We’re confident we’ll get there,” she said.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

