Nova Scotia hiring more examiners in push to cut wait times for driving tests

The Nova Scotia government is aiming to cut wait times for driving tests by spending $2.3 million to hire more examiners.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland says wait times are too long and her department has hired five new driver examiners and is looking to hire and train 10 more.

Masland says the goal is to reduce the wait for a driving test -- which grants successful candidates driving licences -- to about three weeks from six weeks.

The minister says the 15 new positions will allow an additional 900 tests to be completed per week, when combined with steps such as extended hours and the availability of weekend appointments.

The new examiners are being given one-year terms and are expected to be hired and trained by the summer.

Nova Scotia says there were 68,218 road tests scheduled during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

