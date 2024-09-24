Nova Scotia launches annual home heating rebate program

Nova Scotians can apply for a rebate on their home heating bills for the 2024-2025 season next week.

The annual Heating Assistance Rebate Program offers up to $600 for eligible people, according to a news release from the province. Applicants may be asked to provide a heating bill.

“The colder season can be an especially tough time of year for Nova Scotians who are struggling to cover their bills, and we know this year will be no different,” said Colton LeBlanc, minister of Service Nova Scotia, in the release. “The Heating Assistance Rebate Program helps ease the costs of home heating for those who need it.”

Families earning a net or after-tax income of up to $75,000, or single-person households earning a net income of up $55,000, can apply to the program whether they rent or own.

Residents can apply online starting Oct. 1. Application forms are also available at Access Nova Scotia, Community Services and MLA offices.

The release says 129,250 applicants received more than $77.5 million through the rebate program in the 2023-2024 season.

