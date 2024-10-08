Nova Scotia Power sends crews to Florida to ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival

Nova Scotia Power is sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival.

According to a social media post from the utility, several crews from across the province packed up and started their drive to Tampa after receiving a call for help 24 hours prior. The crews will be staged and ready to help in advance of the "expected significant impact" of Hurricane Milton.

"Nova Scotians are no strangers to the devastating impacts of these kinds of weather events. We are so proud of our colleagues who stand ready to help our American neighbours," said Nova Scotia Power.

U.S. forecasters are warning of destructive waves, devastating winds and flash flooding through the week as Hurricane Milton makes its way from the Yucatan Peninsula towards Florida.

Milton is expected to grow in size and reach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, with wind speeds between 180 and 210 km/h.

Travellers should avoid non-essential travel to Florida’s coasts, the Canadian government has warned.

-With files from CTVNews.ca's Luca Caruso-Moro

