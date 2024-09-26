Nova Scotia spending $21M on energy efficiency programs

The Nova Scotia government is spending $21.9 million on new and expanding energy efficiency programs to support net-zero construction and affordable housing.

Along with supporting existing programs, the province is spending $6.39 million on the Affordable Rental Construction pilot, which will offer incentives to non-profit and private developers to build net-zero or net-zero ready affordable homes.

The province is also spending $600,000 on the New Home Research Project, which will offer energy efficiency evaluations for new homes built outside of the Halifax Regional Municipality at no charge.

“The buildings we plan, design and construct today will shape our future,” said John Lohr, minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a news release from the province. “To meet our efficiency goals and increase the housing supply, we are building affordable, accessible, comfortable homes for Nova Scotians today and in the future. As we work towards our net-zero targets, we must prepare the building sector.”

The province will offer:

$13.49 million to EfficiencyOne’s existing Affordable Multifamily Housing Program (which supports energy efficiency improvements like windows, insulation and heating)

$1.5 million to the Building to Zero Exchange’s training program

“We have established the most ambitious legislated greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets in the country – 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030,” said Timoth Halman, minister of Environment and Climate change, in the release. “Working toward net-zero construction with programs like these will not only help us achieve our 2030 reduction target, but allow us to meet our ultimate goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

