Nova Scotia strikes deal for renovated health facility with private company

The Nova Scotia government is turning over to a private company a project to convert an unfinished hotel into a facility for patients who no longer need hospital care.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says long-term care company Shannex will pay $46 million for the Hogan Court transitional care centre in the Halifax suburb of Bedford.

Thompson says Shannex will take over renovations of the existing building next month and will build a 110-room addition to bring the total number of rooms to 178.

The expansion of the Bedford project means a transitional care facility planned for Bayers Lake in the Halifax area won't be built, leaving health officials to rethink further use for the province-owned land.

The Health Department says to date, the purchase and renovations at Hogan Court have cost taxpayers just under $46 million.

The renovated existing building is scheduled to open by December and will serve patients who no longer need a hospital bed, as well as people waiting for a long-term care bed who can't live at home.

The addition to the facility is expected to be completed by April 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.