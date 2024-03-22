Nova Scotia strikes deal for renovated health facility with private company

ATLANTIC
    The Nova Scotia government is turning over to a private company a project to convert an unfinished hotel into a facility for patients who no longer need hospital care.

    Health Minister Michelle Thompson says long-term care company Shannex will pay $46 million for the Hogan Court transitional care centre in the Halifax suburb of Bedford.

    Thompson says Shannex will take over renovations of the existing building next month and will build a 110-room addition to bring the total number of rooms to 178.

    The expansion of the Bedford project means a transitional care facility planned for Bayers Lake in the Halifax area won't be built, leaving health officials to rethink further use for the province-owned land.

    The Health Department says to date, the purchase and renovations at Hogan Court have cost taxpayers just under $46 million.

    The renovated existing building is scheduled to open by December and will serve patients who no longer need a hospital bed, as well as people waiting for a long-term care bed who can't live at home.

    The addition to the facility is expected to be completed by April 2026.

