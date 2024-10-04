Nova Scotia switching from paper to electronic records for cancer patients

Nova Scotia is switching from paper-based cancer patient records to an electronic medical record system this fall.

The cancer-specific system called ARIA CORE will launch at the QEII Cancer Centre in Halifax on Oct. 7 and at other sites on Nov. 12, according to a news release from Nova Scotia Health. The province will also expand its online patient tool to include more functions.

“ARIA CORE and the patient engagement app will benefit cancer care providers and their patients,” said Dr. Helmut Hollenhorst, senior medical director for the Cancer Care Program, in the release. “Patient appointments may take a little longer early on as cancer care teams learn new ways of working, but the benefits will be worth it.

“Through ARIA CORE, cancer care teams will have immediate access to their patients’ cancer information, wherever their patient receives care in the province. The new system also improves safety for patients and reduces the chance of errors.”

The app will allow patients to access an online calendar for cancer appointment and reminders. Patients without access to a computer, a cellphone or a tablet can still receive paper copies of their appointment schedule and they will receive a phone number to contact their cancer care team.

The release notes these changes are part of the Oncology Transformation Project, which launched in February 2023.

