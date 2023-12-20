Nova Scotia to increase wages, provide benefits and pension for child-care workers

ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia's government is raising the wages of child-care workers in licensed centres and committing to provide them with pensions and benefits.

    Becky Druhan, minister of early childhood development, said today that people working in provincially licensed and funded child-care centres will receive hourly wage increases ranging from about $3.14 to $4.24.

    As well, she says all employees will be included in a comprehensive group benefits and pension plan as the raises are phased in next year.

    The wage increases apply for early childhood educators, as well as directors and assistant directors.

    Based on education and experience, hourly wages range from $22.91 to $28.78 for level 1, 2 and 3 early childhood educators, and up to $34.54 for those in leadership roles.

    The Progressive Conservative government estimates the cost will be $111 million beginning in 2024, with the province funding $75.7 million and $35.3 million provided through an agreement with the federal government.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

