More

    • Nova Scotia to spend $100 million to recruit more skilled tradespeople

    Tim Houston

    Nova Scotia says it will spend $100 million over three years to help speed up its ability to recruit and train people in the skilled trades.

    Premier Tim Houston says the goal is to add up to 5,000 new apprentices to the system.

    Houston says with the province's population growing it's important to increase the pool of skilled workers in order to build needed homes, roads and other infrastructure projects.

    He says the province is changing training ratios on work sites for most skilled trades, allowing three apprentices per journeyperson instead of two apprentices.

    Nova Scotia is also waiving the requirement that immigrants who worked in the trades in their home countries have a high school diploma before they can start as apprentices.

    The investment includes $40 million in various grants and incentives for students, apprentices, employers and journeypersons to help with such things as buying new tools.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

     

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News