Nova Scotia tops Maritime provinces in CFIB’s annual Red Tape Report Card

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has released its annual Red Tape Report Card as part of Red Tape Awareness Week.

Now in its 14th year, the Red Tape Report Card grades both provincial and federal governments on the red tape challenges that currently exist, with a focus on removing regulations where possible to ease the life of Canadians.

“For us it’s to cast a spotlight on the burden of regulations,” says Frédéric Gionet, CFIB senior policy analyst for Atlantic Canada.

The grades are awarded on three main areas of regulatory performance. The first is regulatory accountably, which looks at whether governments are measuring regulation and setting regulatory constraints.

Second is the “burden” section which includes the number of regulatory restrictions with a province.

The final category is political priority, looking at whether governments are making a priority of removing red tape where possible.

Nova Scotia fells just behind Alberta for the best score in Canada with a letter grade of A, or a score of 9.0.

“No province is perfect but they have done a lot of right,” says Gionet. “By having dedicated staff looking at the number of rules and regulations throughout the year across all departments so it is a priority of the government.”

Price Edward Island finds themselves near the bottom with a score of 6.5 and a letter grade of C- while Newfoundland and Labrador earned a grade of F.

New Brunswick is in the middle of the pack on the list with a score of 6.9, but the province does have the distinction of being the most improved jurisdiction, bumping their letter grade up to a C from a D in 2023.

“In this particular case, New Brunswick has done fairly well at reducing some of these burdens,” says Gionet. “In the number of overall regulations, they’ve gone down a bit so the trend is going in the right direction.”

The full 2024 Red Tape Report Card grades. (Source: CFIB)Retail analyst Bruce Winder notes while removing red tape where possible is important, some regulations are in place for a reason as businesses may have abused the system in the past.

“Regulation is needed as long as it’s not over-burdensome,” says Winder. “As long as it facilitates efficient trade and innovation and all types of competitive things, but let’s be careful that we protect consumers and the environment as well.”

Having the Red Card Report in place is a way to keep the government accountable. These report cards are similar to a performance review most people would see at their day job.

“This report keeps them in check, at least as it relates to regulations and red tape-ism,” Winder points out. “You always want to make sure you have a nice smooth economy and you don’t stifle innovations and economic growth, especially when it unneeded.”

For provinces not happy with their report cards, Gionet says improving next year’s grade starts at the top.

“If you are the leader of the province it starts with you ultimately,” Gionet says. “Then it goes down to your cabinet and you make sure those mandate letters have a deliverable and objective to reduce red tape in each and every department so it becomes the norm throughout government.”

Red Tape Awareness Week wraps up on Feb. 2 with the Golden Scissors Award that recognizes an individual or team that has successfully managed to take action or produce meaningful and positive results in cutting red tape.