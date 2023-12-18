Nurses’ union reaches agreement on behalf of N.S. long-term care workers

The Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union says it has reached a tentative deal on behalf of long-term care employees in the province, ending talks that began earlier this fall.

According to a Monday news release, the union believes this agreement will help address nursing home care demands and other issues.

“Our long-term care nurses work very hard, and the people in their care are like family to them,” said Janet Hazelton, president of the union. “The bargaining teams’ goals were to achieve an equitable agreement, allowing nurses to be compensated fairly and respected for the work they do.”

The details of the proposed agreement will be shared with nurses before they are shared with the public. If ratified, this wage deal will be in effectively retroactively from Nov. 1, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2025.

The release says the agreement will impact roughly 1,100 union members. The union represents nurses in 70 long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia.

